Torrential rains and floods in Slovenia: three dead. Prime Minister Golob: “Catastrophic situation”

At least three people died in Slovenia because of torrential rains which have hit the north and west of the country since Thursday, provoking floods, power outages and traffic problems. This was reported by the Slovenian news agency Sta, specifying that the victims are a Slovenian woman and two Dutch citizens, struck by lightning. The Slovenian Environment Agency (Arso) has issued a red alert – large-scale floods – in the north-east, north-west and center of the country. Heavy rains are expected to continue for at least the next 24 hours, also spreading into Bosnia and Croatia. “At this moment the safety of Slovenian citizens is the priority, so I ask you to take seriously all warnings from the authorities, not to underestimate nature and not to expose yourself to danger unnecessarily,” the prime minister wrote, Robert Dove, who called the situation “catastrophic”. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted on his social networks a message of support for Slovenia in the face of “the devastation caused by the colossal floods” in the country. “The European Union is on the side of the Slovenian people. We will mobilize the necessary support,” she added.

Previous Article

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan arrested: sentenced to three years in prison for corruption

Next article

Niger, media: “Pup plotters have asked Wagner for help”. The US suspends a series of planned aid

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

