Abnormal heat waves, rains that no longer fall: the Blue River is turning into an arid expanse. The water volumes of China‘s longest river are falling to historic lows. In Hankou, a key monitoring point on the waterway in Wuhan city, the level dropped to 17.54 meters – about 6 meters lower than the average in recent years: the lowest number recorded at this time of year. since the surveys began in 1865.