A man from Smederevo caused great pain and severe suffering to the victim in order to intimidate.

Source: Mondo

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo filed an indictment against KR (26), who tortured and mistreated his girlfriend for two weeks, then imprisoned her in the house and threatened to kill her. He committed criminal acts in the period from January 30 to February 14, 2023. abuse and torture, minor bodily injury, jeopardizing security, as well as the criminal offense of violent behavior.

As stated in the statement of the prosecutor’s office in Smederevo, the accused abused his 20-year-old emotional partner, using force and threats, during the mentioned period. caused great pain and severe suffering to the injured party with the aim of intimidation.

“In the way that he first gave her in his house on January 30, 2023 several blows with open and closed fists in the area of ​​the head and body, threatened to kill her with her father’s knife that he kept on the table, and then forbade her to leave his housein order to hide the injuries he inflicted on her, where she was damaged and remained until February 7, 2023, when he continued to physically abuse her and threaten her,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

He was beating with a stick

The accused then in the night between February 11 and 12, 2023 inflicted several blows on the victim’s body with a wooden pole, continuing to send her messages constantly in the following days threatening to attack the life and body of her and those close to herafter which he finally, also in his house, in February 2023, inflicted several punches and kicks on her head and body, saying that he has a buried gun and that he will tie her to a tree and leave her like thatannounced the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo.

In the manner described, the accused inflicted light bodily injuries on the injured party more bruises, cuts and bruises. Also, on the night between February 11 and 12, 2023, the suspect struck a relative of his emotional partner, in a public place, in front of the music school in Smederevo, with the mentioned wooden pole, inflicting light bodily injuries on the victim, in which case he significantly threatened peace citizens and seriously disturbed public order and peace.

The indictment proposed that the accused be declared guilty of the criminal acts charged against him and that he be sentenced to a single prison term of 4 years and 10 months.

If you suffer violence or know someone who is a victim, call the SOS telephone number 0800 – 35 00 36. If you are a victim of sexual abuse or know someone who is, call the SOS telephone number of the Autonomous Women’s Center at 0800-100-007.

(WORLD)