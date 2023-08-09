Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been sentenced for Los Angeles Superior Court a 10 years in jail for his case with Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s been about three years since we heard the news confirming an altercation in which the rapper was involved. Tory Lanez and the hip-hop artist, Megan Thee Stallion. According to official sources, Thee Stallion and Lanez were leaving a party at the house of Kylie Jenner in the early morning when, after an argument, Tory shot and wounded Megan in the foot.

This happened in July 2020, at which time an investigation was quickly opened to clarify what happened. Now, in August 2023, the judgment that has been made known condemns the 31-year-old Canadian singer to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of three crimes in December: firing a firearm, assault with it and possession while charged and without registration in his name.

For her part, Megan Thee Stallion has claimed not to have had “not a single day of peace” since then. The rapper who has worked with Beyoncé (remix of “Savage”), Cardi B (“WAP”) or Nicki Minaj (“Hot Girl Summer”) was shot in the back of his feet, for which he had to undergo a surgery.

Tory Lanezwho has remained in prison all this time, has assured that she wanted to “go back in time to change events” when the court decision was announced. “She was my friend and she is someone I still appreciate today” .

