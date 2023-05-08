TOTALENERGIES / Convention organized for 19 May with transporters – Companies category

TotalEnergies Marketing Italia, sole supplier of HVO100 biofuel, title sponsor with the Rubia Engine Oil brand of the first round of the FIA ​​European Truck Racing Championship 2023 (ETRC) which will be held in Misano Adriatico on 20 and 21 May, is scheduled for the 19 May, a convention with carriers who work for the Company in Italy to talk about safety, but also about how the world of transport will evolve in the near future.

A day dedicated to information and awareness organized by TotalEnergies Marketing Italia, which will tell its transport service providers in the aviation, special fluids and, of course, lubricants sectors, the importance of safety in transport and circulation but which, with a view to partnership, will also provide, through testimonials from key operators, a vision of market change, of the challenges awaiting carriers and of how best to prepare to face them.

The event will be attended by international guests, who arrive directly from the TotalEnergies Headquarters and sector representatives from the world of transport who, in addition to highlighting TotalEnergies’ attention to the issue of safety, will present the innovations on the subject and the procedures to be follow to safeguard your travels.