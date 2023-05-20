by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

Totò Cuffaro, national secretary of DC, in an interview with TV Europa in which he talks about the future of the New DC, makes a nasty slip on Martin Luther King Jr., the activist, politician and leader of the movement for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Totò Cuffaro and Martin Luther King, the gaffe is viral: “I am a drink” | VIDEO appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».