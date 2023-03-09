TOTTENHAM (report cards edited by Antonino Sergi)

Forster 6 – He finishes the match without conceding goals, he puts his own with the save on Diaz that keeps the Spurs alive. Then in the final he was saved from the post on Origi’s left-handed.

Romero 4.5 – Nervous and imprudent, two interventions, one in time that complicates Antonio Conte’s plans even more. Even a spat with Emerson Royal, a game to forget for the former Atalanta.

Lenglet 5.5 – He immediately gets a yellow card, but it is a game of suffering even for the former Barcelona player who loses the close duel with Giroud as the numbers also testify. Always anticipated by the French.

Davies 6 – Ordinary administration in his portion of the field, only on one occasion was he jumped clean by Brahim Diaz. For the rest, Milan creates little on its side.

Emerson Royal 6 – It begins with the handbrake on, some small worries of mind at the first accelerations of Theo Hernandez. Then he raises the level of performance, few inattentions. Dal 70′ Richarlison 5 – The worst way to enter the field, put your head down and waste. Nervous too.

Skip 6 – He runs a lot in the middle of the field, you find him chasing his opponents and sinking the intervention. He leaves a bit to be desired on a technical level, but when it comes to battle he responds present.

Hojbjerg 6 – He’s the only one to kick cleanly towards Maignan’s goal, and that says it all. He tries with stubbornness, he too battles in the middle of the field. He tries to drag.

Perisic 5.5 – A header in Maignan’s mouth, some acceleration at the start of the race and little more. The game of him lasts less than an hour, he is unable to affect as in the ropes. Dal 53′ Pedro Porro 6 – Try to shake it up, some interesting forays to the right.

Kulusevski 5.5 – A good first half, a recovery at a slower pace. At least he’s the only one in attack who tries to do something, but disappears when he pushes hard on the accelerator. since 83′ Sanchez sv.

Son 5 – Impalpable. One, maximum two changes of pace that cannot be enough for a player of his caliber. He floats on the trocar ending up never being dangerous for the Rossoneri rearguard.

Kane 5 – It should and could have been his game, he needed the best Kane at this Tottenham but the ten never really kicks towards Maignan’s goal. A dive header that can be reviewed in the second half, in the final the only real opportunity but too little. Always limited by Thiaw.

Trainer Antonio Conte 5 – Tottenham needed something more to go through, Milan in the double challenge proves superior to Spurs despite the presence of people like Son and Kane on the field. He struggles enormously to kick on goal, he only succeeds almost when time is up. Another elimination for him from the Champions League.

MILAN (report cards edited by Gaetano Mocciaro)

Maignan 7 – He gives security to the department, makes his presence felt, he is the master of the small area. Tottenham push hard in the second half, he responds present. His save from Kane’s header in injury time earned qualification.

Rabbit 6.5 – He composes a granite trio with Thiaw and Tomori. Speed ​​and focus, he helps Messias double up on Perisic.

Thiaw 7 – Titanic. Physical strength, agility and thirty-year-old personality. He keeps an eye on Kane, releases himself when the opportunity arises, doesn’t miss the closures.

Tomori 7 – He relies on his speed in recoveries and sacrifices himself in the first half on the occasion of a restart by the Spurs.

Messiah 6 – Generous. Perisic is a threat, he responds by counterattacking. He has two chances to score, he also shows some real Brazilian numbers. Too bad about the aim. He gets hurt and has to leave prematurely. From 56′ Saelemaekers 6 – Less flair than the Brazilian but a lot of racing.

Tonal 6.5 – Is Bennacer on the bench? No problem, there is the number 8 who keeps the ball as if it were in the bank and distributes it with precision, except at the beginning of the second half when he almost triggers a dangerous offensive by the opponent. The hostile North London environment doesn’t intimidate him, on the contrary.

Krunic 6 – He wins a starting shirt, but in the first half he takes a big risk by losing a few balls too many.

Theo Hernandez 6.5 – When accelerating it always gives the impression of creating a danger from one moment to the next. It is often blocked but it is a weapon that often proves invaluable, as when it causes Romero’s expulsion.

Brahim Diaz 6.5 – Inspired. Pioli recovers it in time and focuses on his inspiration. He comes up with some nice verticalizations and keeping the English median apprehensive. from 81′ Bennacer sv.

Leo 5.5 – Certainly less brilliant than the first leg. She goes intermittently, she can’t break through. The rain certainly doesn’t work in his favor. since 89′ Rebic sv.

Giroud 6.5 – The usual, stoic Olivier. The example to follow. He retreats to recover balls, counters the opponent, elbows with the defenders who don’t skimp on “caresses” towards him. And he brings the team up. from 81′ Origi sv.

Trainer Stefano Pioli 7.5 – It was supposed to be the personality match, as he declared on the eve. And it was a match of personalities. Compact team, on the piece, which risks practically nothing in the first half. It also foresees the forcing of Tottenham in the second half, there is the little arm of the tennis player but in the end the qualification is deserved. A warning to detractors: Pioli is (still) on fire.