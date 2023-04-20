Totti-Ilary separation, villa in Eur will cost her 30 thousand euros a month

Ilary Blasi won the first round of the legal battle in the separation from Francesco Totti: the provisional sentence of the judge of the Civil Court of Rome has established that Totti will have to pay her a monthly allowance of 12,500 for child support. Instead, the presenter has the maxi villa in Eur, the same one that the two had fought so much. A victory, however, with a bittersweet taste, mainly due to the very high management costs of the property.

ilary is entitled to the costs of the villa in the eur — According to what was published by Corriere della Serain fact, fortune would have smiled only partially on Ilary Blasi, who would now find himself having to pay a good part of the exorbitant expenses of the maxi villa south of the capital. A property to be well 1500 square meters with 25 rooms, two swimming pools, spa, gym, soccer field and tennis court, complete with automatic waste separation machinery. The property management feeswhich Francesco Totti had almost always taken care of until today (who also takes care of the loan), would be around the 30 thousand euros per month.

Not to mention the equally high costs for supplies: in fact, it seems that one of the last gas bills was about 10 thousand euros. "Now she finds them all on her back", she commented to Courier a source close to the presenter. Precisely by virtue of these expenses Ilary Blasi would have asked for a maintenance of 24 thousand euros. The presenter of theIsland of the Famous he will live in the villa in Eur with his children, at least until Isabel, the youngest, comes of age. Unless Ilary, also thanks to the high management costs, decides to rethink it and move elsewhere, leaving the residence to Totti (which seems to hope in this hypothesis).