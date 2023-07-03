Home » Tour de France 2023 punctured tires for cyclists | Sport
by admin
A cyclist showed what his tires look like after the second stage of the Tour de France.

Izvor: Twitter/L_Calmejane/Screenshot

On the last kilometer of the second stage of the famous cycling spectacle Tour de France in San Sebastián, the competitors ran into nails that were placed on the road. For now, it is not known who deliberately set them up as an obstacle for cyclists, but they ruined the day for a large number of them, since so far about twenty competitors reported that there were nails in their tires.

The video was published on social networks by the French representative Lilian Calmežan, who showed that there are over ten nails in his tires, and the good news is that at least he was not injured during this terrible sabotage attempt.

“Thank you for this shit. I don’t think I was the only victim. Someone could have fallen and hurt themselves because of your shit. You are complete idiots”wrote the angry Frenchman, and the organizers tried to calm him down by saying that an incident caused by nervous fans was being investigated.

By the way, the French cyclist Victor Lafay is the winner of the second stage of this year’s Tour de France, which was conducted from Vitoria to San Sebastián in a length of 209 kilometers, while Adam Yates from Great Britain is the first in the overall standings.

