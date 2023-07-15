Home » Tour de France, first in the Alps in Rodriguez. Vingegaard and Pogacar, titanic duel: it’s a draw, the Dane stays in yellow and gains 1” and thanks the bikes
World

Tour de France, first in the Alps in Rodriguez. Vingegaard and Pogacar, titanic duel: it’s a draw, the Dane stays in yellow and gains 1” and thanks the bikes

by admin
Tour de France, first in the Alps in Rodriguez. Vingegaard and Pogacar, titanic duel: it’s a draw, the Dane stays in yellow and gains 1” and thanks the bikes

MORZINE – A colossal battle, a minimal gain, 1”. This time it is Vingegaard who adds something to his tally between bonuses uphill, on the Joux Plane, and at the finish, where the Dane let Pogacar beat him for second place in the stage. In front of everyone the young Spaniard from Ineos Carlos Rodriguez, 22 years old, the first born in the 2000s (2001) to win, good at believing it on the Joux Plane, when he found himself detached from Pogacar and Vingegaard: he didn’t give up, slowly he returned …

See also  Manchin calls for gun control over Texas shootings and refuses to change Senate filibuster rules | Texas shootings | U.S. Senate | gun control

You may also like

Said Hamulić does not want d aigra for...

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy