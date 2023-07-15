Tour de France, first in the Alps in Rodriguez. Vingegaard and Pogacar, titanic duel: it’s a draw, the Dane stays in yellow and gains 1” and thanks the bikes

MORZINE – A colossal battle, a minimal gain, 1”. This time it is Vingegaard who adds something to his tally between bonuses uphill, on the Joux Plane, and at the finish, where the Dane let Pogacar beat him for second place in the stage. In front of everyone the young Spaniard from Ineos Carlos Rodriguez, 22 years old, the first born in the 2000s (2001) to win, good at believing it on the Joux Plane, when he found himself detached from Pogacar and Vingegaard: he didn’t give up, slowly he returned …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

