Tour de France – Giulio Ciccone: “I want to wear the polka dot jersey in Paris, even if Vingegaard and Pogacar…”

Tired, but happy. These are the sensations and emotions of Giulio Ciccone at the end of the Mont Blanc stage, conquered by Wout Poels. The rider from Abruzzo broke away on the penultimate climb of the day but his goal today was another one. Not to score, not the main one at least, but to get as many points as possible on the GPMs. After the first Powless raised the white flag and Ciccone managed to reach him at the top of the climbers classification and take off his polka dot jersey thanks to the higher number of GPMs won. This will be the mission of the Lidl-Trek runner: to bring the polka dot jersey to Paris. He already was on the eve of this Tour and now he will do everything to never leave the top of the standings even if there is always a look behind, with the possible return of Vingegaard and Pogacar.

Did I break away? I was aiming for the jersey, the others for the stage

It was a brutal day. I wasn’t at my best today, to tell the truth. I made every effort to score as many points as possible at the GPMs. It was a good opportunity and we will continue like this also in the third week. My team mates and I are in good shape so we will try again. The attack by Soler, van Aert and Poels? When the others started I couldn’t help it, I was shooting for points at the GPM. The others went for the stage. [Ciccone a fine tappa]

How to win the polka dot shirt

I feel better about the outcome of the race than yesterday, because I got the jersey after a great battle. I’m quite satisfied, but not enough yet. To bring this shirt to Paris, I’ll have to be on the run for as many days as possible. While Pogacar and Vingegaard can take points during the fight for the general classification. There are two different ways to win this leaderboard, but both are difficult

