Tour de France – Meeus wins the last stage on the Champs-Élysées, Philipsen beaten. Vingegaard wins the race – Eurosport IT

0
Tour de France – Meeus wins the last stage on the Champs-Élysées, Philipsen beaten. Vingegaard wins the race Eurosport ITLIVE Tour, the 21st stage: the last stage is by Meeus on the day of Vingegaard’s triumph The Sports GazetteTour de France 2023, Adam Yates: “A bit disappointed because we came here for the Maglia Gialla, but I’m happy with my result” SpaceCyclingTour de France – Vingegaard doubles: “See you again at the Vuelta… With Roglic, we’ll be the two captains” Eurosport ITPogacar al Giro is the anti-Vingegaard road The Sports GazetteSee full coverage on Google News
See also Could Jannik Sinner miss the Barcelona tournament? Three semifinals in a row, you need to catch your breath