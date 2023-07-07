Tour de France, stage 6 – Pogacar returns great, van Aert show, Skjelmose ko: passes and fails

The second Pyrenean stage of the 2023 Tour de France has a completely different flavor than the previous one, for Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian put aside the difficulties of the Col de Marie Blanque of about twenty-four hours earlier and responded like the champion he is, pulling away from his great rival Jonas Vingegaard after having withstood the broadsides on the Tourmalet. The Dane certainly doesn’t collapse and in his first defeat he can console himself with the conquest of the yellow jersey against a Jai ​​Hindley who can’t keep up with the pace of the first two. The Wout van Aert “total runner” of 2022 is also reviewed and when it happens there is only to stand up and applaud. In the list of riders aiming for the podium in the general classification, a bad day for Mattias Skjelmose and, once again, for Bahrain – Victorious.

Tadej Pogacar – The best possible answer to Jonas Vingegaard, but above all to all those who had given him the funeral after the fifth stage. This time the Slovenian does not tremble in the face of the attacks of his rival (and of Jumbo-Visma) and in the final he detaches him with arrogance and desire, going on to hit his tenth partial success in the Grande Boucle. We don’t know if the difficulties on the Col de Marie Blanque were just an episode or if Vingegaard wasn’t at his best today (he seemed a little nervous, less at ease than usual), but the certainty is that right now the 2023 Tour is wide open (only 25 seconds between the two contenders) and this is great news. For Tadej it was essential to send a signal immediately after the knockout and so it was. He was by no means obvious.

Wout van Aert – The rider seen in the sixth stage is the same as in the extraordinary version of 2022. A complete, tireless cyclist, good for all seasons. The Belgian attacks in the first meter of the run and wears out almost all of his breakaway companions, flying on the plain and setting an exhausting pace both on the Aspin and on the Tourmalet. After the penultimate summit, he stops to wait for Vingegaard and guides him throughout the descent and almost the entire last climb, only leaving five kilometers from the finish after practically 140 kilometers with the wind in his face. A legendary athlete, also a phenomenon as a team player. But we already knew that.

Tobias Johannessen – The cover belongs to someone else, but what a rushed lady the young Norwegian has made! The class of ’99 proves to be one of the best climbers among the escapees of the day and above all he takes a scalp of absolute value such as the Col du Tourmalet, complete with Souvenir Jacques Goddet. He also proves to have a great background and in the final he is the first to close behind the two phenomena, for a podium of the day that is worth a lot.

Jai Hindley – When Kuss accelerates in his own way on the Tourmalet, he’s there along with Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. For a moment, it really seems that there may be not so much a third wheel but at least a rider able to stay “closer” to the Dane and the Slovenian. A sensation swept away in a few seconds, given that the yellow jersey is unable to keep up with the best and is forced to slow down. He crosses the hills with an already considerable delay and lets the other men of the standings catch up. True, in the final he detaches them again, but perhaps a more strenuous defense of the symbol of primacy was expected.

Mattias Skjelmose – Black day at Lidl Trek. And if Giulio Ciccone’s delay makes us understand in which direction the Abruzzo Tour is going (polka dot jersey and/or stage victory), the Dane’s debacle is very heavy in terms of the general classification. The winner of the last Tour of Switzerland finishes 35th almost eight minutes behind Pogacar, but also more than five from Hindley, Rodriguez and Simon Yates and more than four from other rivals for the top 5.

Bahrain – Victorious – Another day without leaving a mark. Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao arrive paired at the finish line, 3’41” behind the winner and behind many direct opponents. Both are already outside the absolute top 10, but above all very far from the podium. A signal is expected from the two captains, but also from the many men of weight they have brought to the Tour. The only one who has succeeded so far is Phil Bauhaus.

