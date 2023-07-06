Tour de France – Tadej Pogacar wins stage 6! Vingegaard takes the lead, the yellow jersey goes to the Dane

Sample response. Tadej Pogacar puts aside the slap remedied by Jonas Vingegaard on the Col de Marie Blanque and roars back to the Tour de France, conquering the sixth stage solo. This time the Slovenian responds to his rival’s attack on the Col du Tourmalet and detaches him in the final ascent of Cauterets-Cambasque, demonstrating that the road to Paris is still long and without an announced winner. In any case, the Dane consoles himself by wearing the yellow jersey, given that Jai Hindley loses contact with the two phenomena as soon as the situation heats up and despite a decent finish, he ends up more than two and a half minutes behind the UAE Emirates rider. However the best among those aiming for the podium. In short, Tadej and Jonas are simply in another category and are now just 25 seconds apart in the general standings. In third place is the rampant Tobias Johannessen, one of the protagonists of the day’s breakaway. Memorable stage also for Wout van Aert, on the attack from the first meter and monumental in helping his captain up to five kilometers from the finish, after literally giving everything. A day away from the spotlight for Giulio Ciccone, who drops out of the standings by finishing ten minutes behind Pogacar.

Pogacar snaps in Vingegaard’s face who doesn’t even notice it: relive the attack

Tour de France

The Roll of Honor of the Tour: all the winners from 1903 to 2022

01/07/2023 AT 10:03

The order of arrival

1. T. Pogacar (UAE Emirates)3h54’2 J. VINGEGAARD ​​(Jumbo-Visma)+24”3. T. JOHANNESSEN (One-X)+1’22’4. R. GUERREIRO (Movistar)+2 J. SHAW (EF Education-EasyPost)+2’15’6. J. HINDLEY (BORA – hansgrohe)+2 C. RODRIGUEZ (INEOS Grenadiers)st8 S. YACHTES (Jayco AlUla)st9 A. YACHTS (UAE Emirates)+3 R. BARDET (Team DSM – Company)+3

The record

If the first Pyrenean stage redefined – or revealed – some balances of this Tour de France, the second puts the first uphill finish of the current edition under the wheels of the riders. It is also the day of the legendary Tourmalet, which takes the runners above 2000 meters of altitude for the first time in 2023. The start is vehement and the runners who light the fuse are two champions such as Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe. The Belgian and the French accelerate at kilometer zero and their action gives rise to a group of fugitives which also includes Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates), Michal Kwiatkowski (INEOS Grenadiers), James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Nikias Arndt (Bahrain – Victorious), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Krists Neilands (Israel – Premier Tech), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco AlUla) , Matis Louvel (Arkea Samsic), Tobias Johannessen and Jonas Gregaard (One-X). After several minutes of running up, Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Kasper Asgreen (Soudal – Quick Step), Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroen), Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Ruben Guerreiro (Movistar) also join the company for a total of twenty men in advance.

Van Aert and Alaphilippe irrepressible! They flee from km 0

The group is driven by BORA – hansgrohe of the new yellow jersey Jai Hindley and the gap stabilizes at around three minutes in this first phase. The first GPM scheduled is the easy Côte de Capvern-les-Bains (3rd category of 5.6km at 4.8%). Neilson Powless, absent in the breakaway of the previous stage, takes the first pass and begins his assault to take back the polka dot jersey. The flying finish line of Sarrancolin is located in the flat stretch that follows. Bryan Coquard, already first yesterday in Lanne-en-Barétous, asks van der Poel (Philipsen’s teammate) and van Aert if they are interested in sprinting, but both answer no and the Frenchman passes in front of everyone without having to struggle.

At -88 begins the Col d’Aspin (1st category of 12 km at 6.5%), another classic of the Tour de France. In the first stage, the yellow jersey group climbs without forcing, but the scenario changes four kilometers from the summit. The Jumbo-Visma undermines the BORA and takes full force to the front of the platoon, significantly raising the pace. The group begins to skid off more rapidly, while among the fugitives pulls … van Aert! Even at the head of the race pieces are lost, starting with Coquard, Perez and Cosnefroy. Guerreiro attempts a timid disruption phase, but Powless has no problem taking the Aspin as well and virtually taking the polka dot shirt off Felix Gall.

In the following dive, the leading group split further, put to the whip by the accelerations of van der Poel and van Aert himself. A pace that allows the treaders to gain ground again. The group, again led by BORA, slips to four and a half minutes. At -63, the race reaches the Col du Tourmalet (hors catégorie of 17.1 km at 7.3%). The first to move is Julian Alaphilippe, but his attack is a stalemate. While van der Poel also breaks away in front, when the most demanding section begins the Jumbo-Visma sets the pace again in the yellow jersey group. Van Hooydonck reduces the group of big names to about thirty units, marking a wearing pace for many. Among others, Michael Woods also sells. In front, however, is the van Aert show. The Belgian wears out the competition and every 500 meters one of his opponents loses contact.

When the big names arrive four kilometers from the summit, the race explodes. Kelderman gives an impressive acceleration, which is followed by that of the usual Kuss. Only Vingegaard, Pogacar and Hindley remain with the American. But the hold on the yellow jersey is ephemeral and after a few meters he too gives up. Two kilometers from the GPM, Vingegaard lands his jab, but this time Pogacar responds with great promptness. The two are of another category and climb the mountain which is a marvel, filming many of the fugitives of the day. Johannessen takes the scalp of the Tourmalet after a sprint with no holds barred with Guerreiro, just behind pass Shaw, Kwiatkowski and van Aert. The latter stops to wait for Vingegaard and Pogacar, who cross the hill 40 seconds late. Hindley and the other podium contenders are already two minutes behind the phenomenal duo.

The descent flies into an amen. Van Aert pilots Vingegaard, Pogacar and Powless and at -27 the quartet returns on Kwiatkowski, Shaw, Guerreiro and Johannessen, forming a squad of eight men in command. Behind is INEOS setting the pace in an increasingly thick yellow jersey group. Van Aert is tireless and continues to push even when the climb of Cauterets-Cambasque begins (1st category of 16 km at 5.4%). The exceptional work of the Belgian ends at -4.5 and at that point Vingegaard cannot avoid attacking. But the Dane seems to have wet powder compared to Wednesday, he’s less insightful and more insecure. Pogacar responds without problems and also Kwiatkwoski returns under. The Pole gives up on the hardest stretch, when the challenge between the two strongest comes up again. Vingegaard on the pedals, Pogacar seated. And at -2.5 km, the Slovenian sets off to board. Vingegaard doesn’t answer, Tadej digs a hole that becomes more and more significant as a child. While Hindley and Rodriguez accelerate from the yellow jersey group, the winner of the last Tour of Flanders dances in his style and enters the last kilometer with the knowledge that he has made it. He pushes to the last meter Tadej, who bows to the crowd after the finish line for his tenth stage victory in the Tour de France.

Segue…

The new general classification

1. J. VINGEGAARD ​​(Jumbo-Visma)26h10’44’2. T. POGACAR (UAE Emirates)+2 J. HINDLEY (BORA – hansgrohe)+1’34’4. S. YACHTS (Jayco AlUla)+3 C. Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers)+3 A. YACHTS (UAE Emirates)+3 D. GAUDU (Group – FDJ)+4 R. BARDET (Team DSM – Company)+4 T. PIDCOCK (INEOS Grenadiers)st10. S. KUSS (Jumbo-Visma)+5

Relive the sixth stage of the Tour de France in streaming

Cycling

Tour de France

12:59-18:29

Where and when to follow the Tour de France 2023 in Live TV and live streaming

The Tour de France 2023 will be broadcast LIVE on Eurosport 1 and 2 (Sky Channels 210 and 211 and on DAZN) with commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini and bonus commentary by Moreno Moser and Wladimir Belli. If you don’t want to miss a single meter of the 21 stages of this edition, you can follow the Tour de France LIVE IN COMPLETE, from km 0, streaming on Discovery+ (Discover the offer) and GCN+ with lots more exclusive content. It will also be possible to recover all On Demand rides on all our platforms.

Cavendish and Merckx’s record: “I’m happy to be here and if I win one more stage…”

How much is the prize pool?

For this 2023 edition, the organizers have kept the prize money from past years, with the winner of the Tour de France earning 500,000 euros, almost double the winner of the Giro d’Italia. 11,000 euros to the winner of a single stage, 20,000 euros to the super-combatant of the edition. Here is the complete prize pool.Prize1*500.0002*200.0003*100.0004*70.0005*50.0006*23.0007*11.5008*7.6009*4.50010*3.80011*3.00012*2.70013*2.50014*2. 10015*2.00016*1.50017*1.30018*1.20019*1.100From 20* to 160° 1,000

The complete prize pool of the Grande Boucle: 500,000 euros to the winner!

Everything you will find on Eurosport.it, our app and social networks

Follow the Tour de France on Eurosport.it! Live coverage of the matches, highlights of all the stages covered by the cameras of the international circuit, results, insights, focuses, photo galleries and anything else to be part of the second Grand Tour of the 2023 season.

NEW – From this year, moreover, you will be able to enjoy the same service of the Eurosport Player app directly on Eurosport.it in the “Watch” section, and specifically for the French Grand Tour in the cycling section.

You can also relive all the best moments on our social networks, the most spectacular plays of the tournament and the nicest “behind the scenes”. On Facebook and Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok, our exclusive contents.

Vingegaard, Pogacar and more: the 5 favorites of the Grande Boucle

Tour 360 with Riccardo Magrini, Luca Gregorio, Wladimir Belli and Moreno Moser

Appointment with Tour 360, our digital show on cycling, which returns to Discovery+ every day after the stage, around 18:00. You will be able to interact with our Riccardo Magrini, Luca Gregorio, Wladimir Belli and Moreno Moser to talk about all the main topics of the second Grand Tour of the season. We are waiting for you!

The social pages: become a fan of Eurosport I

|

From Puy de Dome to Col de la Loze: the unmissable stages of the Grande Boucle

Tour de France

How much does the Tour winner earn? 2.3 million prize pool: all the figures

01/07/2023 AT 09:53

Tour de France

From Bilbao to Paris: route, calendar and difficulty. The step-by-step guide

06/29/2023 AT 16:16

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

