Tour de France – Was the stage faked? The bike hindered Pogacar and the Carlos Rodriguez case: what happened

If the Grand Colombier stage hadn’t been too enthusiastic, there was a real battle only in the last 300 meters, in the Morzine fraction, everything happened. Already at the penultimate GPM, the Jumbo Visma and UAE Emirates teams challenged each other head on, as if it were the last stage of the Tour de France. On the Col de Joux Plane, then, there was one against one between Pogacar and Vingegaard. The Slovenian made the first attack, with the Dane responding, albeit with difficulty. Then, near the brow, which gave an 8” bonus, here is the new attack by the UAE Emirates captain. Pogacar seemed to be able to leave the Dane behind, but he found two bikes in front of him which hindered him, making him give up. That was the perfect moment to leave and, instead, Pogacar missed the moment. Not his fault. And there are those who say that the stage was distorted. It was written on social media, some insiders say so. Now, perhaps, a distorted stage is a bit too much but, inevitably, it made the duel between the two titans of this edition of the Tour de France lose something. What is certain is that the Jury of Commissioners intervened after the stage. One was the bike of France Télévision, one of the French networks that broadcast the race on TV, the other was the bike of the Equipe photographer. For both, plus the riders, there is a fine of 500 Swiss francs plus exclusion from stage 15 of the Tour, the one with arrival in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc. But let’s reconstruct the case, because there have also been complaints about the return of Carlos Rodríguez. Has he returned under thanks to the motorcycles? And he left thanks to motorcycles?

The Pogacar case: the Slovenian was stopped

Pogacar’s first attack was somehow closed by Vingegaard who – at his pace – was able to return. The Slovenian’s second shot, however, seemed to be the right one to make the difference. Maybe he wouldn’t have detached Vingegaard to go on to win at the finish line in Morzine, but that was the right action to take the 8” bonus at the top of the climb. And, instead, Pogacar had to give up because, in front of him, he found two bikes. That of the Equipe and that of France Télévision. Inevitably they influenced the result.

At the end of the stage, however, Pogacar didn’t want to make a controversy…

It was a mistake and for us it was a real shame. It was a good occasion. But it won’t be a decisive moment that will decide the race. [Pogacar a fine tappa]

Pogacar-Vingegaard, barrel for orbi! The Dane earns 1”: relive the show

The Rodriguez case: favorite both uphill and downhill?

And then there’s Carlos Rodríguez who, almost 1′ behind the two, at the time of Pogacar’s attack, managed to get back in the first km of the descent. He went on to go further, conquering the Morzine stage. A master stroke by the Ineos Grenadiers runner who placed the winning counterattack and was never taken again. Favorite of bikes uphill? Hard to tell. Surely he had the point of reference that helped him, but if he came back it’s because – rather – the two in front stopped so as not to get burned near the brow. The question becomes more interesting if we move it to the next descent. Was Rodríguez favored by the bike downhill to pull away from Vingegaard and Pogacar?

Pogacar sprints, Vingegaard responds but Rodriguez wins: relive the finish

He certainly benefited from a bit of slipstream, which the Danish and Slovenian didn’t have at their disposal. But this is a discussion that is made at every stage and at every race. Just on Friday van Aert had sent a motorbike away so as not to favor the group. What to do? Reduce the number of motorcycles present?

“Go away!!!”: van Aert pushes away the bike which is too close to the group

….

From Bilbao to Paris: all the stages and the route of the 2023 Tour in 3D

