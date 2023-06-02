TOURFOR5G, the stage in Calabria with INWIT

The TourFOR5G, a cycle of meetings on the territory to discuss the value of digital infrastructures, 5G and the relevance of the territories, also to achieve the objectives of the PNRR to promote the country’s digital transition, saw the fifth stage take place in the Calabria Region.

The meeting, entitled “Digital transition: what opportunities for the South? Network and infrastructure connections”, was held in Catanzaro4 days ago, at the Cittadella Regionale and was promoted by FOR (Optimistic and Rational Foundation) in collaboration with INWIT. The Catanzaro event, moderated by Claudio Velardi, President of FOR, saw the participation of: Giuseppina PrinciVice-President of the Calabria Region Aldo CasalinuovoCouncilor for Technological Innovation, Ecological and Digital Transition of the Municipality of Catanzaro; Enza Bruno Bossioformer member of the IX Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission at the Chamber of Deputies, Oscar CicchettiINWIT President, the Hon. Dominic FurgiueleSecretary of the IX Transport Commission and Prof. Francis Russoprofessor at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria.

“Digitalization means innovation – he has declared Giuseppina PrinciVice-President of the Calabria Region – Calabria is lagging behind and this causes a deep gap between the South and the rest of Italy in a country which, in general, is behind its European competitors. Action needs to be taken to improve and develop connectivity and digital infrastructures, because this has a cascading effect, for example on businesses or education”.

“The digital transition is, like all transitions, a bumpy but also irrevocable journey. – he said Aldo CasalinuovoCouncilor for Technological Innovation, Ecological and Digital Transition of the Municipality of Catanzaro -. We are doing a lot in this direction, but we are suffering from a lack of resources in economic terms and personnel. We have important projects especially in the public transport and registry sector, which we want to implement with digital innovation that would allow us to make a significant improvement in terms of service efficiency”.

“INWIT supports Calabria to create together a new digital, resilient, innovative and socially shared ecosystem, capable of enhancing the city in all its forms – he said Oscar CicchettiINWIT President –. Our commitment is to promoting equity in opportunity through technology. In Calabria we will build more than 250 mobile telecommunications infrastructures, 68 of which fall within the 5G Italy Plan of the PNRR, which will encourage the development of cutting-edge technology even in the most disadvantaged areas facing market failure”.

“Despite the covid period, there is still difficulty in Calabria opening up to the technological transition. We understood that there is a need to extend broadband, still lacking in many parts of the Calabrian territory. – said the Hon. Dominic FurgiueleSecretary of the IX Transport Commission– Many beauties of the area, in the hinterland, are completely isolated and are unable to make known their historical and artistic beauty and to fully exploit their tourist potential for this very reason”.

“The fundamental theme of backwardness often kept silent, more than infrastructures, is digital skills, human capital. In this regard, the PNRR foresees interventions, but unfortunately does not make them a priority. A shared effort between the public and private sectors is needed, with the support of the Public Administrations, to build a real digital ecosystem” – he has declared Enza Bruno Bossioformer member of the IX Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission at the Chamber of Deputies.

“The digital transition is not a valid thing regardless: focusing on fast networks serves to have sustainable development, in a word: Agenda 2030. The next step is made up of emerging technologies, which increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impact: big data, IoT, Blockchain, AI, digital twin. Evolutions that can improve the development of humanity, which however, without the network, cannot be enabled” – said Prof. Francis Russoprofessor at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria.