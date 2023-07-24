Home » “Tourism here in Italy has no future”: the German minister’s tweet becomes a coincidence. And Santanchè answers him
World

“Tourism here in Italy has no future”: the German minister’s tweet becomes a coincidence. And Santanchè answers him

by admin

The tweets that talk about the trip to Italy of German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach are causing discussion. In particular, the first starting from last July 13, have sparked various controversies, as well as the piqued reaction of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanche. Despite the criticisms, the minister continued to tell about his holidays via tweet, adjusting the shot, praising the beauties of Italy and also giving some “suggestions” on how to deal with the peaks of the temperate temperatures.

But let’s start from the beginning. And the July 13th and in Italy there is a heat wave. The German minister leaves for the holidays, arrives in Bologna and, via Twitter, observes: “Arrived today in Bologna, Italy, now we leave for Tuscany. The heat wave here is spectacular. If things continue like this, these vacation destinations they will have no long-term future. Climate change is destroying southern Europe. An era is coming to an end”. An accusation and a call to do more against climate change? The subtext is unclear.

See more

However, the minister continues and, still speaking of the extreme heat, on 17 July he posts a photo of the Basilica of San Francesco, in Siena, and suggests: “A beautiful medieval building, but also cold room. The churches they should be open during heat waves such as cold rooms during the day and offer protection”.

See more

A concept that he also reiterated on 19 July, speaking this time of the church of Montepulciano (“more than a cold room”), after a missed visit to Rome, probably due to too high temperatures.

See also  Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

It is after this series of tweets that Minister Santanchè replies, almost in a piqued tone: “I thank the German Minister of Health for choosing Italy as a tourist destination, which, moreover, has always been the favorite destination for his compatriots for holidays and, of course, we look forward to welcoming him again in the future. We are aware of the climate change underway and which, I remind you, does not concern only southern Europe but the whole planet, so much so that the strategic plan for tourism places sustainability as one of the central assets and an essential tool for the development and growth of the sector. A strategy that will allow us to make thewelcoming and sustainable Italian tourist offer 365 days a year. We are however certain that Germans will continue to appreciate Italian holidays more and more“.

Lauterbach’s account of dealing with the extreme heat concludes (at least for now) with a last tweet published on Friday 21 July. The German Health Minister has finally arrived in Rome and announces it with a selfie with the Trevi Fountain in the background: “I have arrived in Rome anyway. 36 degrees, a little wind. All right. After the Caravaggios in the fresh Galleria Borghese, now the Trevi Fountain”.

You may also like

Confession of the mother of a boy who...

Sean Bean died for the 25th time in...

Zheng wins the final in three sets

a top player coming?

The Concerning Lack of Transparency in Dominican Political...

Confession of the sister of a woman killed...

Baka Prase about Emma Radujko | Entertainment

Knife Attack on Osaka Train Leaves 3 Injured,...

HAIL, THUNDERSTORMS and STRONG WINDS are coming »...

Softball, World Cup 2023: Italy never stops and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy