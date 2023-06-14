TOURISM The project for the new Salerno “Costa d’Amalfi” airport was presented – News

On 13 June, the press conference was held at the Augusteo Theater in Salerno to present the project to expand the “Costa d’Amalfi” airport.

Respect for the environment, integration with the territory, connection with the landscape were the guidelines that the project team shared, reconciling the technical requirements and modularity, necessary for future extensibility, with an architectural choice that is harmonious with the scenario of the Salerno hinterland.

About 20 kilometers from the city of Salerno, the airport is located along the Tirrena Inferiore state road, which connects Salerno to Reggio Calabria, in an area with an agricultural vocation, in the heart of the Tyrrhenian Mediterranean which is also its backdrop and landscape.

Three planned interventions: the new terminal – of approximately 16,000 square meters, which will develop on two floors outside and a basement of 2,000 square meters – whose completion is scheduled for successive stages; the lengthening of the runway up to 2,200 meters; the airport parking and access area and a multipurpose building of around 2,000 square meters. All to accommodate, in its first configuration, up to 3.3 million passengers.

The project proposes a modern and functional infrastructure in perfect coherence with the landscape, identity, environmental and experiential aspects of the territory. But above all, account was taken of the choice of latest generation systems which will allow for the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 390 tonnes/year. Photovoltaic panels will be integrated into the modular roof structure with alternating and variable pitches, made up of micro-perforated panels and opaque panels covered in polychrome ceramic.

Great attention is also dedicated to water saving and the use of traditional materials (Vietri ceramics, terracotta, etc). The project for the expansion of the Costa d’Amalfi airport was commissioned by Gesac, the Naples Capodichino Airport Management Company. The terminal of about 16 thousand square meters, in its initial configuration will welcome 3.3 million passengers and will be developed on two levels; there will be five new gates that will be created; the pitched roof will develop over an area of ​​17,000 square meters of which 3,400 square meters will be dedicated to the large covered square.

Overall, the terminal will be divided into a long side of 220 meters and a short side of 80 meters. The external area, dedicated to the arrival of shuttle buses, line buses, taxis and short and long-term parking, will cover approximately 50,000 square meters of surface area, 40 percent of which will be treated as greenery through the creation of dedicated areas and trees and grassy blocks for car stalls; the remaining 60 percent will be treated with draining surfaces. Planted trees and pergolas will help mitigate the heat generated by the large paved parking areas. The choice of plant species is designed to meet the needs of albedo, maintenance and reduced irrigation and conform to the climatic evolution of the coming decades.

During the press conference, the proceedings were preceded by greetings from Vincenzo Napoli, Mayor of Salerno; Franco Alfieri, President of the Province of Salerno; Pasquale Caprio, President of the Order of Architects of the Province of Salerno; Raffaele Tarateta, President of the Order of Engineers of the Province of Salerno. Coordinated by Bruno Discepolo, Regional Councilor for Territorial Government. Speeches by Roberto Barbieri, GESAC Managing Director followed; Luca Cascone, Regional Councilor; Giuseppe Dibari, Director of Engineering And Operations Deerns and Alfonso Femia, Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia, of the Airport Design Group. The conference was closed by Vincenzo De Luca, President of the Campania Region.