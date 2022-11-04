A British tourist in Kenya leaves a bag with about $ 20,000 and other valuables at the arrivals of Nairobi’s Wilson airport. But they were not lost or, as the man may have feared, stolen: three airport employees in fact returned the suitcase, with all the contents inside.

The protagonists of the story are two employees of the Kenyan airport authority (Kaa), in particular the baggage area security supervisor, Joseph Kabangi, and the attendant, Martin Kamau, as well as a police officer, Braejeliner Fikiri, of room at the second airport in Nairobi. All three have been praised by the Kaa management and will receive compensation, as confirmed in an interview with the broadcaster. Citizen Tv.

The airport, which is frequented by more than 3,000 travelers a month using domestic flights, is not equipped with CCTV cameras. “One of the travelers who arrived early in the month forgot his bag – Kabang said – it was a small brown bag”. During the security checks, the three discovered that the forgotten suitcase belonged to Benson Nickolson, an English tourist who had just returned from a safari, and contained cash in Kenyan dollars and shillings, as well as mobile phones, an iPad and credit cards. «We had his contacts – explained the security supervisor -, we called him and he found us in the office, identified the bag and said it belonged to him. If he hadn’t shown up that day, we would have registered and held her in custody. ‘