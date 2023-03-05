In Dubai, Novak Djokovic is waiting for the US to decide whether to let him into the country, and if they don’t let him in, here’s what awaits him.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic is waiting for the decision of the American authorities whether they will let him into the country and allow him to play in tournaments in that country, but as time passes his chances are getting smaller. The Serbian tennis player has not been vaccinated and therefore cannot enter the USA until May 11, which creates big problems for his defense of the first place on the ATP list.

A young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz he is breathing down his neck, he has only 380 points less than the Serb, and even if the semi-final from last year’s Indian Wells is taken away from him, he can still reach first place with the title.

However, since the ATP has no tournaments in March except for those played in America, Novak has no chance to take points in smaller tournaments like last year in Kazakhstan and Israel, and where can he actually play if the Americans don’t allow him to enter the country?

IT’S NOT JUST INDIAN WELLS AND MIAMI – IT CAN’T EVEN HERE!



The clay court season in tennis starts on April 3rd in America! The tournament is being played in Houston where he is defending the title from last season Rajli Opelka who surprised everyone and took the trophy. Novak won’t be able to play in this tournament either, but that won’t be a big problem for him, because on the same Sunday when Houston is played, there are tournaments in other parts of the world where he can play without a problem. America, in the event that President Joe Biden himself does not let him into the country, will have to wait a month after Houston. However, the fortunate circumstance is that the US Open is after that date.

MOROCCO AND PORTUGAL AS A WARM-UP!

The first tournaments in which the Serb will be able to perform if they do not allow him to enter America are played in Morocco and Portugal. These two events from the 250 series are on the schedule from April 3 to 9, and although usually tournaments like this can’t hope for the best tennis player in the world, that might be the case now. U Marrakesh at the “Grand Prix of Hasan II” the title is defended by the experienced David Gofan, while in Estoril The Argentinian Sebastian Baez has the trophy from the previous season. If he stays without tennis for almost a month and a half, Novak could slowly get in shape in these places, although in any other case he would not think of playing here.

By the way, many do not remember, but Novak played in the tournament in Estoril in 2007. Then he won the tournament with a victory against Richard Gasquet (7:6, 0:6, 6:1). As a reminder, they also played in the tournament that year Nikolay Davydenko (Russia), Huan Martin Del Potro (Argentina), Tomi Robredo (Spain), Maks Mirnji (Belarus), Igor Andreev (Russia), Dimitrij Tursunov (Russia), Floran Sera (France)…

MONTE CARLO – WELL, THIS IS WHERE EVERYTHING GOES!

When the tournaments in Marrakesh and Estoril are over, the real story begins! U Monte Carlo Masters is being played, in which Novak will certainly perform, of course if he is not fit and healthy. Last year, he lost right at the start to Alejandro Davidovic Fokina and wants to improve his impression, but also to get in shape for Roland Garros which is certainly his priority. However, before all that, there remains the hope that the best tennis player of all time will get the opportunity to play and to defend the first place on the court.