Toussaint Louverture, the ex-slave turned hero of Haiti’s independence

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron chose the Château de Joux, in the mountainous region of Jura, on the border with Switzerland, to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in France. In the prisons of the castle, used in the past as a military fort, Toussaint Louverture died 220 years ago, a former slave of Haiti, a former French colony, where at the end of the eighteenth century he led a slave revolt which later turned into a revolutionary movement. It was Louverture himself, with the post of general acquired during the war, who agreed with the French on the first abolition of slavery on the island, in 1794.

Louverture died in prison after being captured and taken to France on orders from Napoleon Bonaparte. In Haiti he is considered a “father of the country”, in France in 1998 his name was added to the Pantheon, the place where national heroes are celebrated and buried. He was one of the first protagonists of the struggle for the abolition of slavery, and the historian and writer Sudhir Hazareesingh called him “the first black superhero of the modern era”. But his story is mostly unknown even to the French: only one in ten students of primary and secondary schools studies his figure and the Haitian revolution.

Macron, who had promised to launch a critical process towards the French colonial past, described him as “a man who fought to implement the Declaration of Human and Citizens’ Rights, which guaranteed freedom, equality and fraternity to all”. . However, the French president was criticized, in France and abroad, for his many omissions during the celebrations: the abolition of slavery obtained by Louverture was revoked a few years later and definitively granted only in 1848. The relations and the negative influences of France on the former Haitian colony would also continue well after independence, obtained in 1804.

Louverture was born in 1743 in the Haut-Du-Cap plantations of Saint-Domingue, half of the Hispaniola island corresponding to present-day Haiti (the other half, Santo Domingo, was a Spanish colony). He was freed from his slavery between 1772 and 1776, and a second marriage brought him back close to the plantations where he was born, this time in the role of manager and businessman.

In 1791 the first slave rebellions began on the island, an effect of the ideals of the French revolution but also of less control by the colonial authorities. With its sugar and coffee plantations, Saint-Domingue was one of the most profitable colonies and for this reason also coveted by Spain and England: Louverture began his military career by allying himself with the Spanish and emerging as a commander and reference point for the freed and insurgent slaves. His most famous speech, to mobilize the black population, dates back to those years:

Brothers and friends, I am Toussaint Louverture; probably my name is already known to you. I buried my revenge. I want Liberty and Equality to reign in Saint-Domingue. And I’m working to make that happen. Join us, brothers, and let us fight for the same cause.

When in 1794 the Jacobin government in France agreed to abolish slavery, a decision that was also taken to obtain the support of the insurgents, Louverture changed sides and went over to the French. Historians are divided on the reasons for the choice: according to some Louverture was guided by ideals, according to others by a resentment towards the Spanish command. However, the chronicles of the time write that the general always felt and declared himself “French”.

Showing great military skills, within a couple of years Louverture rejected the Spanish advance on the French part of the island, signed a treaty with the British and began to govern carving out more and more powers, coming into conflict with some emissaries of the government of Paris but never declaring the independence of Saint-Domingue. In 1801 he promulgated a new Constitution, which ambiguously defined the island as a “French colony” but which in fact sanctioned his authority over all of Hispaniola, including the Spanish part: he proclaimed himself governor general for life with semi-absolute powers and the possibility choose his successor.

In France, meanwhile, the republican institutions were overwhelmed by the rise of Napoleon, who in 1799 announced special laws for the colonies, confirmed Louverture at the helm of Saint-Domingue but at the same time attempted to limit his powers and autonomy: among others things he undertook to prevent the invasion of the forces of Saint-Domingue in the Spanish part of the island. Napoleon, in addition to never answering the letters sent by Louverture, sent his brother-in-law, General Charles Emmanuel Leclerc, to Saint-Domingue to restore order. Leclerc had the task of using diplomatic channels to convince Louverture to contain his autonomous initiatives, for example in foreign policy, and to re-establish French influence over local government.

In reality, the two sides also faced each other militarily. Historians have reconstructed that Louverture asked his generals to set fire to the cities – he would have done so to prepare the French “for the hell they would find” – while Macron himself cited an episode in which Louverture solemnly sang the Marseillaise of in front of the French troops to “remind the invaders that they had betrayed the republican spirit in an unforgivable way”.

In June 1802 Toussaint Louverture was captured and imprisoned, despite the promises of amnesty he had obtained from the French in case he surrendered. According to some reconstructions, his “right arm”, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, who would have collaborated with the French, also contributed to his capture.

Louverture was taken to France and locked up in the prison of the Alpine fort, where he soon fell ill: although his health conditions worsened visibly, he was never treated and eight months after his arrival in France he died of malnutrition at the age of 59. pneumonia and possibly tuberculosis.

As early as 1802 Napoleon re-established slavery in the colonies, provoking a new insurrection on the island: the intervention of the United Kingdom, which aimed to weaken the French positions in the area, gave support to the rebels’ cause. The heavy losses among the French troops, in battle but also due to an epidemic of yellow fever, convinced the French government to order the withdrawal of its soldiers and in 1804 the former colony declared its independence, taking the name of Haiti. Dessalines promulgated a new constitution, began to rule dictatorially and soon ordered a massacre of the remaining French on the island, as revenge for their colonial crimes: between 3,000 and 5,000 people were killed.

Over twenty years later, in 1825, on the orders of King Charles X, French warships arrived along the coast of Haiti: France demanded payment of a very high sum, equal to 150 million gold francs, as reparation for the loss of the colony.

Under the threat of a new war, the government of Haiti accepted and obtained recognition of independence from the former colonial power. However, the amount requested was more than 100 times higher than that available to the country, so Haiti was in debt for decades, first with the French state, then with French banks. A’investigation of New York Times reconstructed that in the first sixty years Haiti gave France an amount corresponding to 560 million dollars today, but the effects of the debt on the economy continued for over a century. The debt was paid off only in 1947, but it strongly influenced the country’s growth.

Not only because of this, but also because of this, Haiti is currently the poorest country in the Americas and one of the poorest in the world, with a per capita income significantly lower even than that of Santo Domingo, which occupies the other half of the island Hispaniola. In 2021 Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake and its president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by an armed group. Since then, the country has not had a democratically elected government capable of exercising real power: large parts of the national territory, including the capital Port-au-Prince, are under the control of criminal gangs.