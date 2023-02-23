Home World Towards an advance of the administrative offices in Sicily, Meloni paves the way for Schifani
World

Towards an advance of the administrative offices in Sicily, Meloni paves the way for Schifani

by admin
Towards an advance of the administrative offices in Sicily, Meloni paves the way for Schifani

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The council of ministers opens the way for the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, who wants to anticipate the vote in the municipalities of the island. Tonight the Meloni government decided that the next local elections for the renewal of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Towards an advance of the administrative offices in Sicily, Meloni opens the way for Schifani appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  From the Chamber Use a brake on the power of Google and Facebook

You may also like

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in...

GRADUATED FROM TWO FACULTIES, AND THIS IS WHAT...

One year of war in Ukraine: even the...

What Italians think, here are the results of...

Rihanna will sing at Oscar 2023 – MONDO...

Rigopiano: two years and eight months to the...

VIDEO – Serie A pays tribute to Ukraine...

the second expansion Rally Adventure, arrives in a...

Common gas vs. gas through the plant. Which...

Petti tribute to Mark Lanegan with luxury band

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy