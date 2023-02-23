by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The council of ministers opens the way for the president of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, who wants to anticipate the vote in the municipalities of the island. Tonight the Meloni government decided that the next local elections for the renewal of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Towards an advance of the administrative offices in Sicily, Meloni opens the way for Schifani appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.