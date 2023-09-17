Towards Cagliari-Udinese: the referee’s appointment for the match

The refereeing team that will referee the match at the Sardegna Arena between Cagliari and Udinese has been designated

There is less and less left until the next championship match, with theUdinese who will leave for Cagliari to face the Sardinian team at the Sardegna Arena. Still doubts about the formation for the two coaches, who are aiming to win 3 points which could prove decisive in the fight for survival.

Cagliari-Udinese, whistle at Doveri

—

Meanwhile, a few moments ago the refereeing team that will referee Sunday’s match was designated, with the whistle assigned to Doveri. The referee will be assisted by his assistants Pietro De Giudici and Francesca Di Monte, with the fourth official being Tremolada. At the Var we will find Maggioni and Di Paolo.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 15, 2023 (modified September 15, 2023 | 7:01 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

