Home » Towards Cagliari-Udinese: the referee’s appointment for the match
World

Towards Cagliari-Udinese: the referee’s appointment for the match

by admin
Towards Cagliari-Udinese: the referee’s appointment for the match

The refereeing team that will referee the match at the Sardegna Arena between Cagliari and Udinese has been designated

There is less and less left until the next championship match, with theUdinese who will leave for Cagliari to face the Sardinian team at the Sardegna Arena. Still doubts about the formation for the two coaches, who are aiming to win 3 points which could prove decisive in the fight for survival.

Cagliari-Udinese, whistle at Doveri

Meanwhile, a few moments ago the refereeing team that will referee Sunday’s match was designated, with the whistle assigned to Doveri. The referee will be assisted by his assistants Pietro De Giudici and Francesca Di Monte, with the fourth official being Tremolada. At the Var we will find Maggioni and Di Paolo.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 15, 2023 (modified September 15, 2023 | 7:01 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Multiple departments: Increase the pre-tax deduction of equipment and appliances for small, medium and micro enterprises_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

How Indian History is Being Explored and Rewritten

Cagliari-Udinese | Sottil: “I don’t feel the pressure....

Arrest Made: Nueva Generación Cartel Members Captured While...

Beyond borders: An exploration that took me from...

CAN, Asian Cup, Copa America, Euro, Olympics: 2024,...

First civilian cargo ships dock at Ukrainian port...

Prices at Oktobarfest | Info

Miloš Biković becomes a father, pregnant girlfriend Ivana...

Iran, protests in Zahedan on the eve of...

What remains of houses and homes in Derna...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy