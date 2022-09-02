Listen to the audio version of the article

The G7 countries are ready to approve the introduction of a price cap for global oil purchases from Russia. According to Bloomberg reports, the US hopes the move will ease pressure on the energy market and cut Moscow’s revenues. The finance ministers of the G7 will meet today on Friday 2 September with the intention of approving the plan which will contain the limits within which the ceiling and a possible date for the start of the measure will be set.

Two of the officials quoted by the Financial Times anticipate that the measure should take effect from December 5 for crude oil and February 5 for refined products.

After the G7’s okay, to make it operational, it will be up to the European Union to modify the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, a step considered not easy. Because the price cap has the support of the European Commission but needs the support of the individual member countries. Furthermore, to be truly effective, the measure would have to have the support of third countries that buy large quantities of oil from Russia, for example India.

Russia’s reaction was not long in coming. A cap on the price of oil, as proposed by the G7 states, will cause a “destabilization” of energy markets and push Moscow to sell its crude “elsewhere”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. anti-Russian measures, or sanctions, “have led to a very deep crisis” and a situation in which Europeans “are buying, often from the United States, liquefied gas for a lot of money, completely unjustified. US companies are getting richer while European taxpayers are getting poorer ”.

Describing the idea of ​​a price cap on oil as “absurd”, Peskov stressed that “Russia is evaluating all options”, evoking “alternative scenarios” for its sales. “We will simply not interact with them with these non-market principles,” explained the spokesman, referring to the countries that will adhere to the proposed cap on the price. Answering the question of where Moscow intends to allocate the unsold oil, Peskov said: “Towards alternative directions, towards those countries that operate under market conditions”.