The alleged murder of theactivist Souvi Ould Cheine angered the Mauritanian street. Because this is not the first time that murders in police stations or in prisons in Mauritania have been committed by public officials.

Security forces patrol the Dar-Naïm 2 police station – Credit Aidara

The Dar-Naïm 2 police station would hold a sad record in this context. Some say this is his third murder of citizens. But until then impunity prevails.

In January 2017, it is a policeman who allegedly killed himself at the Toujounine 1 police station in Nouakchott. An incredible version was served to the public and no public inquiry was opened in this case.

On June 21, 2005, Mamadou Saliou Diallo, a 58-year-old Guinean national, died in the emergency room of the Cheikh Zayed hospital in Nouakchott where the police had placed him there on a stretcher. He was arrested in front of his home following an altercation with a garbage collector, then taken to the Dar-Naïm 2 police station. 8 doctors who had examined the body did not comment on the circumstances of this suspicious death.

The International Secretariat of the World Organization against Torture had asked the Mauritanian authorities to launch an impartial investigation into this death, without any follow-up.

On June 11, 2018, Mohamed Ould Brahim, a 38-year-old worker, died after his arrest by the Drug Squad. While his family and human rights organizations supported the thesis of death under torture, the police declared that he “died of a heart attack”.

In 2012, inmate Hassen Ould Brahim died in Dar-Naïm prison.. His family believes he was killed under torture and has filed a complaint. A trial took place and the offending guards were imprisoned. Exceptional fact.

And the list is long…

The peculiarity of all these deaths in police stations is the impunity of the perpetrators. The thesis that the magistrates of the prosecution hasten to support is “death by heart attack” or “death by suicide”. Never have police officers been brought to justice for their crimes, as if the General Directorate of National Security has sworn to protect its “murderers in uniform” as a way of looking after its image.

However, everyone in this immense Islamic Republic agrees to recognize that justice must apply to all, without distinction. But instead, we skate in a selective and variable geometry justice.

Crooked policemen seem to have good days ahead of them, unless the case of Souvi Ould Cheine constitutes a new departure towards the lifting of impunity for law enforcement agents.

Sheikh Aïdara