towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio- breaking latest news

The video (and photos) of shame: Wednesday night the jury del Giro Next Gen ha disqualified before 24 young riders (19 of them Italians) for having faced a large part of the sfinal breath of the Stelvio (fourth stage of the race reserved for under 23s) towing cars and motorcycles in tow, with the complicity of the sports directors. Then Thursday morning he added seven more, for a total of 31, after watching another video.

An unprecedented (sacrosanct) procedure for the number of athletes, signed by the panel of judges after examining the unequivocal videos made by the fans on the course and by the sports directors themselves. It should be noted that these athletes – despite the tow – arrived with delays of up to three quarters of an hour with respect to the winnerthe German Johannes Staune-Mittet.