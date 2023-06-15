Home » towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio- breaking latest news
towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio- breaking latest news

towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio- breaking latest news

The video (and photos) of shame: Wednesday night the jury del Giro Next Gen ha disqualified before 24 young riders (19 of them Italians) for having faced a large part of the sfinal breath of the Stelvio (fourth stage of the race reserved for under 23s) towing cars and motorcycles in tow, with the complicity of the sports directors. Then Thursday morning he added seven more, for a total of 31, after watching another video.

An unprecedented (sacrosanct) procedure for the number of athletes, signed by the panel of judges after examining the unequivocal videos made by the fans on the course and by the sports directors themselves. It should be noted that these athletes – despite the tow – arrived with delays of up to three quarters of an hour with respect to the winnerthe German Johannes Staune-Mittet.

Among the disqualified also the sprinter Kevin Pezzo Rosolason of the two-time Olympian Paula Piece e Luca Collinellison of Atlanta Olympic track champion Andrea. Four sports directors were also kicked out: Matthew Wilson (ARA Skip Capital), Marco Toffali (GS Sissio), Giuseppe Damilano (Cyclist Rostese) and Dario Dal Canto (Mastromarco Sensi Nibali). The organizers of the Giro have expressed their indignation at behavior that offends the race, youth cycling must face a profound reflection.

