09.04.2023

A fire broke out in the German city of Hamburg on Sunday, and the smoke formed by the fire contained harmful gases. Local residents were told to close their doors and windows. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire smoke is listed as an “extreme hazard” level.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The fire department of the German port city of Hamburg issued a warning on Sunday morning (April 9) that there was harmful gas in the thick smoke formed by the fire. Fires have broken out in two warehouses in the Rotenburgsort district of Hamburg since the early hours of the morning. The fire and smoke are listed as “extremely dangerous” in the official warning.

evacuate people

According to the North German broadcaster NDR, according to preliminary data, the accident caused the leakage of hydrogen sulfide. Firefighters can only work at the scene with respirators. Hours after the fire broke out, firefighters were still trying to extinguish it. “There is a power outage in the center of Hamburg,” a spokesman for the fire department told dpa, following reports that thick smoke was spreading into the city centre.

Hamburg’s fire department warned of the presence of harmful gases in the smoke from the fire.



A police spokesman told Reuters it was not yet possible to fully assess the danger posed by the fire, but said about 140 people had been evacuated from the burning area.

The fire happened during Easter in Germany. Residents in Hamburg were told to keep windows and doors shut, turn off air conditioning systems and close vents. Deutsche Bahn said it had temporarily closed traffic between Hamburg and the nearby town of Büchen because of the fire. Trains between Hamburg and Berlin were also forced to divert, causing delays. According to NDR, there were multiple explosions at the scene and six fire engines were dispatched to fight the fire.

It is not yet known exactly what started the fire or what was burning inside the warehouse.

(German Press Agency, AFP, etc.)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.