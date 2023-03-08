The company had to rent additional warehouses in order to keep all unsold products in them, and then they decided to throw away everything that was not sold!

The manufacturer of the popular toys “Funko Pop” is forced to dispose of stocks that failed to sell due to business losses. And the value of those stocks exceeds the value of more than 30 million dollars, reports Jutarnji list.

In a call with investors last week, the company’s CEO Brian Mariotti said that Funko had already filled its Arizona distribution center with dolls and was forced to rent additional warehouses. This is why costs are higher than earnings. Since last year the company had to rent additional warehouses in order to store all unsold dolls, now intends to eliminate some of the inventory to reduce inventory management costs.

“It is expected that we will write off between 30 and 36 million dollars in the first half of 2023,” the company said. The products they store are now worth less than the cost of storage, so it is current option to throw away. The company’s executives also announced that due to savings reduce the number of workers by 10 percent.

Funko profited during the pandemic. In 2021, the company recorded a billion dollars in net profit from sales, which compared to 2020 was an increase of 58 percent. However, those earnings melted away as the global economy reopened. The company reported a total loss of $47 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. That’s down from a profit of $17 million in the same period last year.

“It was clear on our last earnings call that we had reached an inflection point in our business. A combination of macro factors and Funko-specific issues have disrupted our financial and operating results to an unacceptable level,” Mariotti said. Funk shares are down 9.4% since the start of 2023.

