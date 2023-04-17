TPER / Drivers wanted: TPL operator responds with continuous hiring – Mobility

The entire sector of road transport, goods and people, is characterized these days by the shortage of professional drivers which is estimated in terms of 20,000 missing units in our country, of which at least 7,000 in local public transport: a an issue that strongly engages the companies that manage collective mobility services in the territories.

To counter the difficulty in finding driving personnel and the high turnover, Tper has also taken actions to encourage the inclusion of new line drivers, facilitating both young people who do not yet possess the necessary qualifications and people who have lost a previous job and who are motivated to try their hand at a highly professional profession in a context of job stability.

As part of the investment in human capital and its training, Tper is engaged in the implementation of a substantial recruitment plan which has already seen the start, in 2022, with the entry of 141 new drivers who have been paid over 25,000 hours of specific training. The activity continues with insertions practically in a “continuous cycle”: in the first months of 2023 Tper has already hired another 56 drivers and the hirings of May and June are planned (additional 50 drivers); in the second half of the year, on the basis of expected needs, it is assumed that another 60/70 units will be found. A remarkable commitment by the company to hire and train more than 300 new drivers in two years.

Entry into the company takes place through participation in a simplified selection procedure reserved for young people under 30 and workers who have lost their jobs and receive NASPI (unemployment benefits) with permanent employment, in apprenticeship for the first 36 months. In order to participate in the selections for apprenticeship recruitment, the possession of the necessary qualifications to drive public transport is not required (D license and Driver Qualification Certificate), but suitable candidates have 18 months to acquire them.

To encourage the entry of new recruits, on the occasion of the last selection, Tper fielded a novelty: for suitable candidates, but not yet licensed, the company will fully cover the costs for the acquisition of the qualifications – for a value economic of around 3,000 euros – against a mutual commitment to establish the employment relationship.

Another new incentive that expands the audience of aspiring drivers is the “training center” which will be launched in May, in collaboration with the Aldini Valeriani Foundation, as part of the project for people who wish to be accompanied in their job search “Together for il lavoro”, the table born from the collaboration between the Municipality, the Metropolitan City and the Archdiocese of Bologna to which the Emilia-Romagna Region has also joined, a network that represents an effective tool for a dialogue between job demand and supply. The course is intended for 25 people identified by “Together for work”, which will also recognize the participants an hourly allowance, while Tper will finance the acquisition of the necessary driving qualifications and will take care of the entire training course on the role of road operator. ‘Exercise.

In addition to these selection and incentive methods, Tper is also open to submitting spontaneous applications with fixed-term employment for 24 months, subject to an evaluation interview, of people who are already in possession of professional qualifications: an additional opportunity that extends the offer to those who already have previous experience in their working career.