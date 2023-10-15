TPER Gualtieri: “By 2030, 12% of the fleet will be hydrogen powered thanks to the support of green policies and the PNRR” – Companies

Giuseppina Gualtieri, President and CEO of Tper, in her speech at the “Hydrogen Valley and Territories” conference, an appointment of the “Hydrogen Energy Summit & Expo” underway at the Bologna Fair, took stock of the situation. Here are her statements.

“Tper has always stood out for its particular sensitivity to innovation and environmental sustainability capable of having a positive impact on the quality of service, the environment and, therefore, on people’s lives. After the almost pioneering use of liquid methane, we are focusing on electric traction and hydrogen fuel cells.

With an investment plan of 230 million euros for the three-year period, Tper thus aims to decarbonise public transport, from the sea to the mountains (Bologna – Ferrara) through an energy transition strategy for LPT which involves the use of mixes of solutions energy to maximize environmental and economic sustainability.

In urban centres, Tper promotes electric traction through battery-powered, hydrogen buses and trolleybuses. For medium distances, the focus is on advanced biomethane, LNG and hydrogen, while in extra-urban areas, bioLNG will gradually replace diesel vehicles. An approach that aims to decarbonise public transport, carefully considering the environmental, social and economic aspects, which are fundamental for a company providing services for citizens.

The recent award to Solaris of the tender for 130 fuel cell buses represents another significant step in the transition towards the use of hydrogen. By the end of 2024, 37 hydrogen buses will be available (34 in Bologna and 3 in Ferrara), thanks to funding from the PNRR. By the June 2026 deadline, set by the PNRR, we will have 127 hydrogen buses in Bologna and 10 in Ferrara.

Subsequently, by 2030, the plan provides for the addition of another 37 hydrogen buses, of which 25 in Bologna and 12 in Ferrara, financed through the PSNMS – National Strategic Plan for Sustainable Mobility. At the end of 2030, in line with the objectives of zero-emission means of transport in Bologna, 12% of the Tper fleet will be made up of hydrogen buses.

Thanks to the solid creditworthiness that has characterized the company in all these years and which has been recognized by the company on the financial market, Tper has obtained a further important loan of 93 million euros from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and from important banking institutions such as Banca Intesa and Bper.

These financing lines are intended for innovative projects for the energy transition, including those for sustainable mobility using PNRR resources. The loans are linked to an innovative pricing mechanism related to the achievement of specific ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) objectives and represent evidence of Tper’s concrete commitment as an industrial group for sustainable mobility.

Achieving fleet carbon neutrality by 2030 is a very demanding challenge. Tper is among the entities that share this objective with the Municipal Administration of Bologna, which is among the 100 European cities – selected by the EU mission “Horizon Europe” – which aim to achieve carbon neutrality 20 years ahead of the European objectives set for 2050.

These are important, innovative and complex challenges that require skills and teamwork to be put into the field now. You cannot and should not work alone; for this reason the company has promoted partnerships by systemising the best practices, in constant dialogue and synergy with local and national institutions”.