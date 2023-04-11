Home World trade fairs 2023, open to questions for the participation of companies
World

trade fairs 2023, open to questions for the participation of companies

by admin
trade fairs 2023, open to questions for the participation of companies

by palermotoday.it – ​​38 seconds ago

The Region selects Sicilian tour operators interested in participating in trade fairs. The Department of Tourism has published the notice addressed to the small and medium-sized tourist enterprises of the island interested, both individually and in aggregate form, in the events…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “From Osaka to Buenos Aires: trade fairs 2023, questions for companies to participate appear 38 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Addis Ababa, Abiy Ahmed calls his people to the streets. Anti-US demonstration in support of the premier: "False that the capital is in danger"

You may also like

marko jagodić kuridža listens to toma zdravković |...

Decision to sack defense minister reversed: Israeli opposition...

Xbox and Activision: Microsoft signs another 10-year deal...

Fabio Fognini is not playing at the Serbian...

Udinese market – Definite shot / Marino secures...

The Pentagon military plane leaked suspected origin chat...

“Stranizza d’amuri”, the film by Beppe Fiorello conquers...

Xgimi MoGo Pro 2: reception of the projector...

News Udinese – Pafundi: “Staying at the center...

Tara Simov left the hospital | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy