Traditional Left vs. Businessman New to Politics: Ecuador’s Presidential Election Results Highlight Frustration Over Rising Violence

A candidate from the traditional left and a businessman new to politics have emerged as the top two candidates in Ecuador’s presidential elections. Luisa González, endorsed by a former socialist president, and outsider Daniel Noboa received the highest percentage of votes in the first round, with 84 percent of the tally sheets. They will face each other in a second round of voting on October 15. The primary focus of this election cycle has been on voter frustration with increasing gang and drug cartel violence in the country.

The economy and security are expected to be the main issues leading up to the second round of voting. Ecuador has experienced a wave of violence from local street and prison gangs, as well as foreign drug mafias, which has led to a record increase in homicide rates. This violence has also affected the tourism industry, a vital sector for the country.

Concerns over increased insecurity were further heightened earlier this month with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio during the electoral campaign. The election results, favoring González and Noboa, show the continued support for the traditional leftist movement known as correísmo, as well as a desire for change and a new face among a large part of the population.

Noboa’s surprising second-place finish in the first round is attributed to his strong performance in the debate and his ability to appeal to young voters. The 35-year-old businessman, who comes from one of the richest families in Latin America and has a background in international trade, has focused his campaign on job creation, tax reduction, and attracting international investment.

González, backed by former President Rafael Correa’s powerful party, has appealed to voters’ nostalgia for the economic and security situation during Correa’s presidency. She aims to restore the country’s peaceful coexistence and prioritize security and economic growth.

If González emerges as the winner in October, it will demonstrate Correa’s enduring influence in Ecuadorian politics, despite his absence from the country and legal troubles. Experts predict that if González wins, Correa may attempt to seek the presidency again when the next term expires in 2025.

In addition to the presidential election, Ecuadorians also voted to halt oil drilling in one of the most biodiverse corners of the Amazon. This vote was a victory for environmental activists who have been advocating for a referendum on the issue. The affected area is part of the Yasuní National Park and is home to indigenous communities who oppose further oil operations.

Overall, the election results reflect the deep-seated concerns of Ecuadorian voters regarding security and the economy. Both candidates will now focus on addressing these issues as they campaign for the second round of voting in October.

