Traffic accident Goč Vrnjačka Banja | Info

Three people died in a traffic accident on the Goč-Vrnjačka Banja road.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Three people died in a serious traffic accident on the local road Goč-Vrnjačka Banjaand one was seriously injured.

The accident happened around 4 pm. According to the latest information, the collision occurred when the driver of a “Skoda” with Belgrade license plates, lost control of the car after which it went off the road and hit a tree. One woman died on the spot.

Another female person succumbed to her injuries on the way to the “Studenica” General Hospital in Kraljevo. The driver (62) of the car died in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for the life of the fourth person who was seriously injured. More circumstances under which this accident happened will be known after the investigation.

(WORLD/Novosti)