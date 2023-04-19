Traffic accident in Korenita near Loznica Info

A terrible traffic accident happened in the town of Korenita near Loznica.

As it is unofficially known, in a traffic accident that happened today around 1 pm in the town of Korenita near Loznica, the driver DG (58) was killed when he was hit by a car driven by a young man about 20 years old.

“The traffic accident happened when the car driver hit the moped driven by DG. The moped driver fell on the asphalt, and died of his injuries at the scene of the accident,” said a source familiar with the case.

The police are conducting an investigation to determine how the accident happened.

