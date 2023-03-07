Home World Traffic accident near Niš | Info
Traffic accident near Niš

Traffic accident near Niš

According to some information from Lalinac, a passenger vehicle crashed into a bus.

Source: RINA.RS

In the village of Lalinac near Niš last night around 9:20 p.m. there was a major traffic accident where one person suffered serious injuries.. In the Emergency Service, they confirmed yes Courierthat they transported one person with a serious injury to the Emergency Center, and the man in question is SD (64).

“There was a head-on collision between a bus and a passenger car in the village of Lalinac. The driver of the passenger car sustained serious injuries,” the police confirmed.

On the spot, we were told that in relation to the circumstances, it’s really lucky that there were no more injuries.

“The patient has neck and face injuries. He is conscious and communicative with stable parameters. He is kept in the neurosurgery department,” said the University Clinical Center. According to some information from Lalinac, a passenger vehicle crashed into a bus.

The police conducted an investigation and are determining the causes of the accident.

(MONDO/Kurir)

