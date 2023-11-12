Traffic collapse in Banja Luka Aleksandra Savić | Magazine

The current change in the direction of movement of vehicles in two large Banja Luka streets is proceeding according to plan. However, in the field of spelling, there were some bottlenecks.

To begin with, some, further disturbing the already confused drivers, warned them to pay close attention to whether they are on the right road – from now on, traffic is moving in one direction. direction but in two different ones directions. Indeed, in science there was a need to make a distinction between these words, so the semantic distinction was maintained in physics and mathematics. At one time, in the absence of a suitable distinguishing word, even the word sense was used for these purposes – and one could hear that something was going clockwise or counter-clockwise. Insisting on this rule is not justified because in our everyday speech there is no sense of inconsistency and direction and direction without problems and confusion function as synonyms, indicating the place or the side to which someone is headed. The difference is not even felt in the metaphorical expressions of movement: the direction of action, the path of development, the direction of activity.

Another doubt concerns the Iekavian form of the word. Although we already had many different solutions on the first day and used several forms – even in the same text – it is only correct directionand so is the one-way street, direct, direct and direct.

Speaking of confusing words, some have asked why it is said traffic regime and whether it is again a linguistic innovation or does it herald some severity of punishment for unscrupulous road users. Fed up with the frequent misuse of words, we began to identify the regime only with the political order and authoritative system of government, however, regime can also refer to a specific way of life or managementto rules and regulations – and we still often hear that someone is on a successful path diet regime or for the sake of health he respects the strict sleep mode.

Moving carefully along new routes, we arrive at a dilemma that sometimes presents a problem even for language teachers. These are the names of streets, alleys and squares, and in this case Banja Luka traffic served as an excellent spelling exercise. We have more or less eight streets in circulation, all with different and convenient examples for learning – King Peter the First Karađorđević Street, Olympic Winners Street, Tsar Dušana Boulevard, Kninska Street, Vidovdanska Street, First Krajina Corps Street, and Kralja Peter and Dr Mladen streets Stojanović. It is best to always capitalize the street, because it is mostly an integral part of the naming, except in two simple cases. The first examples are Kninska and Vidovdanska, where the noun is dropped, so it can be said that we are passing through Kninska, which is not the case with, for example, passing through the Street of Olympic Winners, when it is almost impossible to make a form in which the word street is dropped. The second case is when the plural is used, as in the last two examples – Kralja Petra and Dr. Mladen Stojanović streets. As for professional and political affiliation, it is clear that king, emperor and doctor are written in lowercase letters. Only the attribute holy is written with a capital letter, so it will be Alley of Saint Sava.



There is one more unresolved dilemma and that is the Street of Olympic Winners, for which there have been at least three different spellings for a long time. Given that it was named after athletes who in different periods and sports brought medals to our city, the naming represents a collective name, and there is no justification for capitalizationexcept in the case of standing Olympic winners, without the word street.

Correct and beautiful writing and traffic actually have a lot in common – the paths of our language are well and simply marked, movement mostly takes place according to established rules, without large crowds or stops, all lines function according to established order. Even when the traffic regime changes, everyone, thanks to their innate knowledge of their mother tongue, can quickly and easily adapt to the new circumstances. In order for everything to work like that, the path of the language had to be broken, established and determined the main directions of its movement, and therefore it is important to remember one simple rule – the road is safe, but each driver is responsible for his own behavior.

