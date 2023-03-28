Home World Traffic congestion in Belgrade | Info
Traffic congestion in Belgrade

Traffic congestion in Belgrade

Large crowds have formed in Belgrade, and on the footage from city cameras, it can be seen that there is a complete collapse on the Gazela Bridge.

Source: Naxi Kamere/Printscreen

Around 15.00, huge traffic jams started to form in Belgrade, and the real collapse is on the bridges. On Gazela, the traffic has slowed down a lot in both directions and all “miles”, while on The Brankovo ​​bridge has a slightly better situation in the direction of New Belgrade, but it is also crowded in the direction of the city.

Takovska Street is also crowded, as is usually the case at this time, as well as Slavija. Traffic has slowed down on all the approaches to Autokomanda, as well as on the Pančevačko bridge, and there is almost no part of the city where there is no crowd.

