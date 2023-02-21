New earthquake in Turkey, in Hatay Province: two tremors that were recorded within three minutes of each other. New collapses of buildings and palacesdozens of people trapped, the dark which makes rescue difficult. While those who can take the car to go home or to escape. .

It’s chaos in one of the busiest interchanges in the city: dozens of cars with people on board trying to return home (or escape), the queues are very long and hinder the ambulance work. Thunderous is the noise of the sound of sirens accompanying the emergency vehicles, stuck in traffic