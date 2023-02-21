Home World traffic in chaos after the new earthquake in Hatay – Corriere TV
World

traffic in chaos after the new earthquake in Hatay – Corriere TV

by admin
traffic in chaos after the new earthquake in Hatay – Corriere TV

New earthquake in Turkey, in Hatay Province: two tremors that were recorded within three minutes of each other. New collapses of buildings and palacesdozens of people trapped, the dark which makes rescue difficult. While those who can take the car to go home or to escape. .
It’s chaos in one of the busiest interchanges in the city: dozens of cars with people on board trying to return home (or escape), the queues are very long and hinder the ambulance work. Thunderous is the noise of the sound of sirens accompanying the emergency vehicles, stuck in traffic

February 20, 2023 – Updated February 20, 2023 , 10:59 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Xi Jinping's visit to Central Asia China and voices in international media - BBC News

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 21 February...

Worldly events in special locations

Jovana Đorđević and mini dresses | Entertainment

How Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev was organised

PA ‘bows back’ on UN resolution against Israel...

Palestine, the 16-year-old wounded two weeks ago by...

February, the WINDTRE price list for professionals

how the big online bank debit scam works

our gameplay from the Xbox Series X version...

Muro María return with a new single, “Ese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy