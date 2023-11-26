Traffic interruption in Havana this Monday, November 27

Havana Traffic Interruption on November 27 Due to Monument Event

The Provincial Road Safety Commission of Havana has issued a notice to citizens, particularly those who drive vehicles, about a traffic interruption in the Cuban capital on Monday, November 27. The interruption is due to a political-cultural event being held at the monument erected in memory of the “execution of the 8 medical students by Spanish colonialism” to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the event.

To ensure safe mobility during the event, organizational measures are being implemented. Parking will be strictly prohibited on certain streets from 10:00 a.m., including Prado from Capdevila to Malecón in both directions, Capdevila from Zulueta to Prado, and Avenida de los Estudiantes from the access to the Bay Tunnel to Prado. Avenida de los Estudiantes will be closed to vehicle traffic from 1:00 p.m. until the conclusion of the activity.

The Havana Provincial Transportation Company has also taken measures in the passenger transportation service, which includes route deviations and total road closures in certain areas. The affected routes include P5 San Agustin, P8 Calvario, P11 Alamar, 8 Beach, 15 Lawton, A16, A27 Palatino, A21, A47 Cotorro, A56, A65, A66, A67, A68 Bahía, and A95 Guanabacoa.

Additionally, route deviations for various bus routes have been outlined, with specific travel instructions for both inbound and outbound journeys for each route. These measures and diversions are being implemented to ensure minimal disruption to public transportation services during the event.

Citizens are advised to take note of these traffic interruptions and transportation measures, especially those who regularly commute in Havana on November 27.