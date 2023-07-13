Trafigura, exchange of allegations on “nickel fraud” worth more than half a billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

Accusations exchanged between Trafigura Group, a logistics giant, and a man accused by the group of being responsible for a $590 million fraud in the sector of nickel transport contracts. The man accused by Trafigura responded to the allegations, stating that Trafigura herself “conceived and proposed” the scheme. In a defense filed in a London court on Wednesday afternoon, lawyers for Prateek Gupta, the subject of Trafigura’s indictment, said Trafigura’s employees had proposed a deal whereby the two sides would agree contracts for nickel , but in reality they traded other material.

The claim is the latest twist in a case that has shocked the metals industry, as Trafigura revealed in February that it had lost more than half a billion dollars buying cargoes of nickel from Gupta companies only to find they contained materials of much lower value.

Gupta said in the filing that Trafigura had approached him in 2019 looking to significantly increase nickel trading with his companies.

According to Gupta’s account, during a meeting in June 2019 at a hotel in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, the trading of metals that “somewhat resembled nickel” as if they were actually nickel was discussed with Socrates Economou, the then chief of Trafigura Nickel, and Harshdeep Bhatia, a senior Trafigura trader based in Mumbai.

The two Trafigura traders “stressed to Mr. Gupta that the actual purity, specification and value of the materials actually traded was not important to Trafigura,” Gupta says. It is unclear what evidence Gupta provided to support the claim beyond of his recollection of the meeting. The filing says that some of the shipping receipts showed a code used to identify the goods indicating that nickel alloy was being shipped, rather than pure nickel.

Trafigura last February obtained a payment freeze order against Gupta. In court documents filed at the time, Gupta acknowledged deficiencies in its controls, including paying for the cargoes despite the lack of HS codes in shipping documents or the absence of a “certificate of analysis” verifying the contents of the cargoes.

A Trafigura spokesman said Wednesday that the company “does not consider the defense credible and will vigorously continue to pursue its claim.” Both Economou and Bhatia left Trafigura in the wake of the alleged fraud. Trafigura has consistently said that it does not believe any of its employees were complicit.

