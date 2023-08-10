Tragedy in Argentina: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Assault

11-year-old girl dies after being assaulted in Argentina. An 11-year-old girl in Villa Giardino, Lanús Oeste, Buenos Aires province, died after being assaulted by criminals who were riding a motorcycle. The incident has been reported by the municipality of Lanús and the Buenos Aires Province Police.

In other news, Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was tragically murdered during a political event in the north of Quito. The attack occurred on Wednesday, and the details are still being investigated.

Hawaii is currently facing “apocalyptic” wildfires on Maui. The fires have become so catastrophic that Hawaiians are jumping into the sea to escape the flames. The situation is worsened by the fact that the blazes, fueled in part by Hurricane Dora, have knocked out 911 services and communications on the island.

As for the new variant of COVID-19, there is a variant named EG.5 that is leading the classification in the United States. It is a derivative of the XBB recombinant variant of the omicron family but is not considered a huge evolutionary leap like the original omicron strain. More details about this variant are still emerging.

Furthermore, the arrest of Daniel Sancho in Thailand has caught media attention. Despite being the son and grandson of well-known actors, Daniel Sancho was previously unknown to the public. He is now a suspect in the murder case of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta.

Some other notable news includes a homicide investigation in Australia linked to a family lunch where suspected death mushrooms were served, Megan Fox’s announcement of her first book of poetry, the determination of the cause of death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, and the shocking femicide case of Luz Mery Tristán, a former world skating champion in Colombia.

In health news, research suggests that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day can reduce the risk of death. Additionally, artist Billy Porter reveals the financial struggles faced by artists in Hollywood, stating that strikes forced him to sell his home.

To end on a lighter note, a viral video captures the amusing encounter of a turtle sneaking into a gym in Florida, with the manager trying to exercise and get it out.

