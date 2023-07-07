Tragedy in Cadore. Car crashes on a family from Mestre on vacation. A two-year-old boy, dad and grandmother died. Mother injured. Grandpa taken ill

SANTO STEFANO DI CADORE (BELLUNO) – Tragedy in the afternoon of Thursday 6 July, around 3.30 pm, at Santo Stefano di Cadore, on the regional road 355 which leads to Sappada. A black Audi with German license plates, driven by a 30-year-old German woman who was slightly injured, it overwhelmed a family of four on a walk, residing in Mestre, precisely in Favaro: three dead.

The victims and the accident

Mowed down like skittles and thrown about thirty meters away: they died like this while taking a walk Mariagrazia Zuin, 64 years old from Mestre and her son-in-law Marco Antoniello, 48 years old from Mirano. With them were Antoniello’s wife and their child two-year-old in a stroller, Mattia: even the little one was catapulted tens of meters away and when the rescuers picked him up he still gave timid signs of life; shortly after, however, despite the desperate flight with Falco, the Suem helicopter of Pieve di Cadore, to the Belluno hospital, even this very young life died, the traumas sustained in the impact being too serious.

They were walking on the sidewalk heading towards the square, at that point some garages overlook via Udine. The grandfather was also hospitalized, taken ill, who arrived on the spot immediately afterwards.

The Mestre family was in Cadore for a holiday

Car dropped like a bomb on the family

It was around 3.50 pm when the car fell like a bomb behind the group going up the sidewalk without a curb precisely because there are entrances to the garages. The car, according to the first findings of the Carabinieri, was traveling at high speed. No skid marks were found. From the point of impact to the place where the bodies were found there is a distance of almost 30 meters.

The black Audi driven by a thirty-year-old German, according to witnesses, he first touched the little brother of the little victim, who was on a bicycle, his mother and then hit the father, the youngest son and the grandmother. After loading the bodies of the woman, her son-in-law and the child onto the bonnet and hurling them away, the car continued its mad rush, remaining on the sidewalk and striking the right front part against the base of a street lamp, bending it and causing it to fall ground the top with lights. Even this impact didn’t stop the vehicle’s movement, which lost the right front wheel, the suspension unit, the bumper: after having torn up a wooden walkway that was behind the lamppost, it bounced towards the road and stopped in the opposite lane, the one from the center of Santo Stefano it rises towards Sappada, visibly inclined on the front right side without a wheel.

Checks on the use of mobile phones and alcohol tests

The thirty-year-old got out of the black Audi and when the first rescuers reached her she was shaking, she seemed absent. She too was transported to Pieve in an evident state of shock and subjected to all toxicological tests. late in the evening, the carabinieri transformed the detention of the German woman into an arrest. Investigators are examining the hypothesis of improper use of the cell phone by the woman who was driving the car. The certified results on the possible use of substances or excess alcohol are still awaited. To question her, the Carabinieri had to turn to an interpreter.

The threshing festival has been suspended as a sign of mourning in Favaro

The president of the Municipality of Favaro Veneto, a fraction of Venice, Marco Bellato, having heard the councilor for agriculture Renato Boraso, in agreement with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro, as a sign of mourning for the community of Favaro, communicated the cancellation of the Festival of the Threshing of Cà Solaro scheduled for next Sunday. “We stand by the family for this tragedy that has hit our area – says Bellato – now is the time for grief. A prayer for these three innocent victims.”

Zaia: “News that leaves you speechless”

“It’s one of them news that you never want to read and that leaves you completely speechless. A tragedy that affects a family, but also an entire community. I embrace the pain of the family members to whom I offer my deepest personal and institutional condolences”. The president of the Veneto Region says so, Luca Zaia, learning the latest updates concerning the news of the serious road accident that took place this afternoon in Santo Stefano di Cadore.

