Home World Tragedy in Custonaci, here are the victims (NAMES)
World

Tragedy in Custonaci, here are the victims (NAMES)

by admin
Tragedy in Custonaci, here are the victims (NAMES)

by blogsicilia.it – ​​31 seconds ago

The tragedy of Custonaci. The dead are Vincenzo Cipponeri, 44 years old, Erice, aboard the 159. All aboard the Doblò from Palermo Matteo Cataldo, 70 years old, Palermo, Maria Grazia Ficarra, 67 years old, Palermo, Matteo Schiera, 72…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Tragedy in Custonaci, here are the victims (NAMES) appeared 31 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Yemen, six years of war and the thin thread of hope

You may also like

Valencia defeated by Zaragoza | Sport

Mirjana Antonović and Miroslav Ilić new hearing |...

Italy finds its smile again, the Maltese national...

“A tragedy for the entire Abruzzo community”

Miljana Kulić hits her head Fun

Israel, Netanyahu fires dissident minister: thousands again in...

Netanyahu sacked the defense minister

Netanyahu does not back down: away with the...

MotoGP 2023. It’s a record-breaking Pecco Bagnaia: “This...

A married couple who spied for Russia was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy