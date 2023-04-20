Tragedy in Milan, cyclist hit and killed by a cement mixer. The driver of the vehicle in shock

A 38-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a concrete mixer in Milan: the accident, reports Republic, took place in corso di Porta Vittoria at the crossroads with via Sforza. According to the first findings of the local police, which arrived on the spot together with the 118, the cement mixer was turning from via Sforza to the right onto Corso di Porta Vittoria. For the woman on the bike, there was nothing they could do. The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 43-year-old man, would have stopped immediately, in a state of shock. “I killed a person, kill me,” the man allegedly told the officers who intervened on the spot, according to what was reported by a witness.

