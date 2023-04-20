Home » Tragedy in Milan, cyclist hit and killed by a cement mixer. The driver of the vehicle in shock
World

Tragedy in Milan, cyclist hit and killed by a cement mixer. The driver of the vehicle in shock

by admin
Tragedy in Milan, cyclist hit and killed by a cement mixer. The driver of the vehicle in shock

A 38-year-old cyclist was hit and killed by a concrete mixer in Milan: the accident, reports Republic, took place in corso di Porta Vittoria at the crossroads with via Sforza. According to the first findings of the local police, which arrived on the spot together with the 118, the cement mixer was turning from via Sforza to the right onto Corso di Porta Vittoria. For the woman on the bike, there was nothing they could do. The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 43-year-old man, would have stopped immediately, in a state of shock. “I killed a person, kill me,” the man allegedly told the officers who intervened on the spot, according to what was reported by a witness.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  The weapons of the former USSR are now in short supply, rush to train Ukrainians in hi-tech

You may also like

struggling Gazans seek financial respite during holy month...

“Scholarly Political Consultative Conference·Research Lecture Hall” and Zhijiang...

France, protesters raid the Paris Stock Exchange. Today...

ECB: large majority in March for rate increase...

Portugal, Benfica under investigation for attempted corruption

a trailer dedicated to engineer Remi

Big Brother in Iran: fine, revocation of driving...

Serbian Open and tourist promotion of Banja Luka...

Dušan Lajović on Navak and jokes with Serbian...

Kremlin: South Korea sending weapons to Ukraine means...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy