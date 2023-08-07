Home » Tragedy in Morocco: Bus Plunges into Canyon, Leaving 24 Dead
Tragedy in Morocco: Bus Plunges into Canyon, Leaving 24 Dead

Reference news network reported on August 7According to a report by Agence France-Presse in Demnath, Morocco, on August 6, local authorities in Morocco said that on a mountain road in central Morocco on the 6th, a minibus fell into a gorge and killed 24 people. It was one of the deadliest such incidents in Morocco.

Local authorities in Morocco said the minibus, which was carrying passengers to the morning market in the city of Demnat, overturned at a bend and fell into a deep ravine. According to images broadcast by Moroccan media, the car was shattered by the impact.

According to local media reports, the director of Demnath Municipal Hospital said: “The passengers are all dead. One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, but he also passed away due to his injuries.” Of the 24 people who died, two women and a child.

An eyewitness said the minibus “did not have a license”. Local authorities stressed that an investigation had been launched to confirm the details of the tragedy.

According to reports, Morocco’s roads are famous for their dangers, and traffic accidents often occur. Just in March of this year, a serious traffic accident occurred on a road near the capital Rabat, resulting in 7 deaths and 27 injuries, and 12 of them were seriously injured. (Compilation/Lu Longjun) Return to Sohu to see more

