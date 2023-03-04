A woman stabbed three of her children to death, injuring two others. The tragedy took place in Italy, Texas. The US media report it. The mother was identified as 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall. The victims were of primary school age. Three children were found dead inside the house, near Stafford Elementary School, while two others who were injured were airlifted to a local hospital.

Child Protective Services said the woman allegedly stabbed her children when an employee of theirs, who suspected Hall of making unsupervised visits to the boys, arrived on the scene to check on her unannounced. The children had previously been entrusted by the same services to the guardianship of another relative.