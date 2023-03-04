Home World Tragedy in the USA: mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others
World

Tragedy in the USA: mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others

by admin
Tragedy in the USA: mother stabs to death three children and wounds two others

A woman stabbed three of her children to death, injuring two others. The tragedy took place in Italy, Texas. The US media report it. The mother was identified as 25-year-old Shamaiya Hall. The victims were of primary school age. Three children were found dead inside the house, near Stafford Elementary School, while two others who were injured were airlifted to a local hospital.

Child Protective Services said the woman allegedly stabbed her children when an employee of theirs, who suspected Hall of making unsupervised visits to the boys, arrived on the scene to check on her unannounced. The children had previously been entrusted by the same services to the guardianship of another relative.

See also  Peskov: Settlement of Russian gas in rubles cannot be postponed - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Bogdanović is leaving Atlanta Sport

The police turned on the rotation to take...

Monza wins again, Ciurria and Izzo defeat Empoli

Texas, mother stabs to death three children and...

Scandal in the Eurovision Song Contest | Entertainment

ChatGPT abuses and plagiarism | MobIT

C’è Posta Per Te, Maria thanks her audience...

Kristina Radenković Song for Eurovision slip | Entertainment

Europe is already experiencing a record drought. “And...

What Popes have taught about fasting – Vatican...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy