Two boys aged 15 and 17 lost their lives in Valtellina after being hit by a passing train. It happened today, in the small station of Berbenno. The two were together with some friends when they decided to cross the railway by climbing over the wall overlooking state road 38, without using the underpass. At that moment a train from Sondrio was arriving: the impact was fatal for both and they died instantly. The driver of the train, bound for the central station of Milan, was unable to avoid the tragedy.

The carabinieri at the scene of the tragedy

The carabinieri and the magistrate on duty intervened on the scene of the tragedy. Railway traffic on the affected line was interrupted and replacement buses intervened between Morbegno and Sondrio. Based on the reconstruction of the facts, the two minors, one of origin

South Americans, the other Kosovar, were returning to Sondrio where they lived after an afternoon spent at the amusement park in Berbenno in Valtellina. Friends, a dozen in all, for

entering the station they reached the pedestrian underpass while the two fifteen-year-olds chose to cross the Stelvio state road and climb over the low concrete wall. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor of Sondrio has ordered the seizure of the train. The investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor Piero Basilone Basilone and the substitute Chiara Costagliola, will have to

clarify, among other things, the speed of the regional Tirano-Lecco at the moment of impact with the two young people. An autopsy was ordered on their bodies which will be performed in the next days.