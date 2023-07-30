Home » Tragedy of the road along the Caltanissetta Gela state road, two dead in a dramatic collision
World

Tragedy of the road along the Caltanissetta Gela state road, two dead in a dramatic collision

by admin
Tragedy of the road along the Caltanissetta Gela state road, two dead in a dramatic collision

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Dramatic accident along the 626 Caltanissetta Gela state road in the Salso Valley. Two people died in a collision between two cars. The circumstances and dynamics of the accident are still to be ascertained. The state road 626 “della Valle del Salso” is temporarily blocked, in both directions, in correspondence with the municipal area of ​​Caltanissetta. According to the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Tragedy on the road along the Caltanissetta Gela state road, two dead in a dramatic clash appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Intelligence documents on the origin of the coronavirus will be made public in the United States

You may also like

Ecuadorian Military Invades Colombian Territory and Releases Detainees...

Palermo, only one draw against Legnago

India Opens Doors to International Listings as Local...

Serious accident on the Miloš Veliki highway Info

Udinese Market | De Winter is the favorite...

The buoys on the border between Texas and...

Young man stabbed in Novi Sad | Info

Resolving Sudan’s Conflict: Political Forces Resume Activities Amid...

Niger, putschists attack the French embassy and praise...

In Pakistan, a bomb attack killed at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy