Tragedy Strikes Cuban Family as Two Children Drown in River

In a heartbreaking incident that has left a community in mourning, two young children from a Cuban family tragically drowned in a river in Matanzas. The devastating event occurred in the town of Australia, located in the municipality of Jagüey Grande, and has sent shockwaves throughout the entire community.

The father of the children, Carlos Infinito, took to Facebook to pay a heartfelt tribute to his beloved offspring, Ernesto Javier and his slightly older sister. In a moving post, he expressed his profound grief, saying, “God has just taken away the most beautiful thing we had in our lives. My children, I love you, they will always be with me, you, who from the first moment I saw you gave me all the love in this world.”

As news of the tragic incident spread on social media, hundreds of people offered their condolences to the grieving family and friends. The exact details of the event have not been disclosed yet, but it has been confirmed that the children drowned in the river.

This tragic incident adds to a series of drownings involving minors that have occurred in Cuba this month. Just last week, a three-year-old girl named Lianyi from Cárdenas, Matanzas, also lost her life due to drowning in a pool. According to reports on social networks, the young girl was with relatives who were unaware of her presence in the pool until another child discovered her lifeless body.

In another heartbreaking incident at the beginning of the month, two adolescents, Yuleidis Sánchez Escalante, 13, and Claudia Escalante Carmenate, 16, drowned in a river pool in the municipality of Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba. The victims, who were from the town of San Francisco and part of the same family, lost their lives due to drowning by submersion.

The frequency of these tragic incidents has raised concerns among authorities and the public, emphasizing the importance of water safety and the need for increased vigilance, especially when it comes to minors. As the community mourns the loss of these young lives, calls for greater awareness and preventive measures are expected to gain momentum.

Heartfelt sympathies pour in as the entire community mourns the loss of these young souls. May they rest in peace, and may their tragic fates serve as a poignant reminder to prioritize water safety and prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.

