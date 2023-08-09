Tragedy Strikes: Thirteen Haitians Perish in Clandestine Vehicle Accident in Dominican Republic

Thirteen Haitians tragically died last night when the vehicle they were being transported in plunged into an irrigation canal in the Valverde province of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Police. The group consisted of nine men, two women, and two girls, as confirmed by Police spokesman Diego Pesqueira. The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday in the town of La Peñuela, Valverde province. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

As of now, only four of the thirteen deceased individuals have been identified, Pesqueira stated. The Dominican Republic regularly witnesses a massive influx of undocumented Haitian immigrants each year, as they strive to escape the deteriorating conditions in their home country. Haiti is currently grappling with a multidimensional crisis, exacerbated by the relentless violence perpetrated by armed gangs.

Last year alone, the Dominican Republic deported approximately 120,900 irregular foreigners, the majority of whom were of Haitian origin. If the monthly returns in 2023 are taken into account, this figure is likely to significantly increase throughout the year. The Dominican government has repeatedly emphasized the economic burden imposed by the presence of undocumented Haitian immigrants in the country.

The tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks many Haitians undertake in their quest for a better life, despite facing numerous obstacles and dangers along the way. The investigation into the accident will shed light on the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.

